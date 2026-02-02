By Nick Parker | Harvey Geh | Joe Mannion | Juliana Cruz Lima

February 3, 2026

MULTIPLE mystery explosions have ripped through Iran, killing at least five people – after President Donald Trump threatened to blitz the Ayatollah’s regime.

Dramatic footage shows plumes of smoke billowing from the site of one of the deadly blasts, which also left 14 people injured.

Smoke can be seen billowing from a blast in Parand, on the outskirts of Tehran

Multiple explosions have been reported across Iran

A crumbling tower block in Banda Abbas wrecked by another explosion

The explosions come after President Trump threatened to launch airstrikes against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over thousands of protester deaths and Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iran has made no suggestion the United States military is behind them, and Israeli officials deny any involvement.

Six blasts were reported by Iranian sources amid rumors that the commander of the rogue Islamist nation’s naval forces had been killed in a suspected drone strike.

But there was confusion last night as Iran denied reports that its military sites were under attack and claimed at least one of the explosions was a gas blast.

Four people are understood to have died from the gas explosion in the city of Ahvaz on the Iraqi border.

Local authorities said:

“Following a gas explosion in a four-unit building in Kianshahr, four members of a family, including the father, mother, and their two children, lost their lives.”

A second blast at a tower block killed a four-year-old girl in the southern city of Bandar Abbas – where 14 people were also injured, local media reported.

The port is home to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy headquarters.

Semi-official news agency Tasnim called claims its commander was targeted “completely false”.

Meanwhile rumors swept Iran – where an internet blackout remains in place – that Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, has been assassinated.

But state media denied Tangsiri had been targeted.

The feared Revolutionary Guard’s spokesman last night blamed the reports of attacks as “terror alarms” being stoked by Israeli enemies.

The IRGC’s navy said: '

“No drone attack occurred on naval headquarters in Hormozgan province, specifically in Bandar Abbas city, and none of the buildings belonging to this force were damaged.”

The blast occurred in an eight-storey building, with shocking pictures from the scene showing severe damage to the lower floors.

Several wounded civilians were evacuated from the scene, according to the official IRNA news agency, and cars and a shop were also reportedly damaged.

Some Iranian outlets have attributed the blasts to “gas explosions”.

Other explosions have been reported in Karaj, Tabriz, Nowshahr, Hashtgerd and Qeshm.

But more explosions were reported in the cities of Qom, Parand, Qasr Shirin, Robat Karim and Ahvaz – where eyewitnesses claimed to have seen a flying drone.

Israel – whose forces decimated the military command of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during last June’s Twelve Day War – denied any involvement in military action.

US military chiefs – whose massive force spearheaded by the USS Abraham Lincoln is gathering in the Gulf – stayed silent.

Previous reports of a blast in Shahr-e Jadid-e Parand were denied by a local governor, who claimed that widespread smoke across the city was a result of “a fire in dried reed beds along the banks of the Shur River”.

The US has bolstered its military presence in the region as tensions continue to escalate.

President Trump took to Truth Social to deliver an ominous threat to the regime and announce that a “massive Armada is heading to Iran“.

He wrote: “It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.

“It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties.

“Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran.

“The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again.”

Shocked residents gather outside the stricken building

The ruins of a storefront in Bandar Abbas. AFP

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will back President Trump’s efforts to neutralise Iran’s nuclear program.

US “sniffer planes” recently touched down in Britain before the prime minister appeared to endorse military action against Tehran.

“The goal or the aim here is that Iran shouldn’t be able to develop nuclear weapons, and that is hugely important,” he said.

But Starmer refused to comment on whether the UK would support US strikes: “I am saying we support the goal and we are talking to allies about how we get to that goal.”

Country-wide protests rocked Iran over the new year before the mullah’s regime hit back with a deadly crackdown perpetrated amid a sweeping internet blackout.

Shocking figures claim that the death toll has risen past 33,000 and are now around 36,500.

President Trump had previously promised protesters that help was “on the way”, before appearing to scale back his rhetoric on intervention.

The US president claimed he had received assurances that the “killing has stopped”, with Tehran also saying that they had suspended executions.

But President Trump is now reportedly mulling military options as he tries to make a deal with Iran to put an end to their nuclear weapon ambitions.

The proposals include a special ops raid on Iranian nuclear sites, and a series of airstrikes targeting top Islamic Republic leaders.

The explosion appears to have destroyed a nearby car. AFP

BOTTOMLINE

On January 31, 2026, multiple explosions were reported across Iran, resulting in at least six confirmed deaths and over a dozen injuries.

Iranian officials have attributed the blasts to gas leaks, dismissing social media rumors of foreign attacks or assassinations as “psychological warfare” orchestrated by adversaries like Israel.

The explosions come amid Iran’s ongoing naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz, observed by U.S. forces, adding to the tense atmosphere.

Satellite imagery has shown increased activity at Iranian nuclear sites like Natanz and Fordow, which were previously targeted in U.S. strikes in June 2025, but experts note that damage assessments remain uncertain due to restricted UN inspections.

President Trump has repeatedly threatened military action, including strikes on nuclear facilities, if Iran resumes uranium enrichment or escalates its crackdown on nationwide protests.

Estimates of deaths range from 3,117 (official Iranian figures) to over 36,500 (from rights groups and media), with reports of live fire on demonstrators and recruitment of foreign Shia militias to aid the crackdown.

Meanwhile, the EU has designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group in response to the violence.

