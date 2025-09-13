By Carsen Holaday

September 13, 2025

THE man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University allegedly plotted the assassination on Discord.

Suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Thursday night after his dad turned him in, ending the manhunt following the shooting.

Alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Thursday night. Utah County Jail

Kirk speaking to the crowd before he was shot on Wednesday. AP

Police said Robinson confessed to his dad, Matt, that he shot Charlie Kirk. Facebook

Footage released by the FBI shows a person of interest running on the UVU lawn after Kirk was assassinated. Getty

Robinson is accused of firing a single shot that struck Kirk, 31, in the neck and killed him during a speaking event at the university in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday afternoon.

"We got him," Utah Governor Spencer Cox said at a press briefing on Friday morning.

Robinson, a Utah resident, confessed to his dad that he was the shooter, who told a family friend who called law enforcement to the scene on Thursday night, Cox said.

SICK MESSAGES FOUND

Police reportedly obtained messages on Robinson's Discord account where he appeared to plot the assassination.

Cox said officials interviewed Robinson's roommate, who showed investigators the worrying messages from the Discord user.

One of the messages said he needed to get a rifle from a drop point. Another was about him leaving the rifle in a bush.

After the shooting, he told his roommate that he had changed clothes to escape the cops.

The suspect also wrote about wrapping the rifle in a towel and watching the spot where he left it.

Pictures published by the New York Post appear to show the rifle used to kill Kirk. NY Post

Robinson posing with a massive gun in a picture posted to his mom's Facebook.

Robinson shown in a picture on his mom's Facebook page.

Cox confirmed that engraved messages were found on the bullet casings belonging to Robinson.

Some of the inscriptions included the messages "hey fascist, catch" and "if you read this, you are gay," Cox said.

One of the writings had the lyrics to the Italian folk song "Bella Ciao."

Robinson spoke about his dislike for Kirk during a family dinner before the pro-gun activist's assassination, Cox said.

The suspect reportedly criticized Kirk for having hateful views.

The family member said Robinson had become more political in recent years.

The alleged killer was not in attendance at UVU.

He attended one semester of Utah State University in 2021, the school confirmed in a statement.

Voter records show Robinson has registered as a nonpartisan voter in the past, the Wall Street Journal reported.

His two parents are registered as Republicans.

Police believe the 22-year-old acted alone. His motive hasn't explicitly been released.

Robinson's dad recognized his son in the footage released by the FBI and confronted him on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

The outlet reported that Robinson owned up to the crime but resisted turning himself in to the police and threatened to kill himself.

His father then convinced his son to speak with their youth minister, who is reportedly a US Marshal Service fugitive task force officer.

The minister then called the cops.

SUSPECT'S ARREST

Officers took Robinson into custody at around 10 pm on Thursday in St. George near Zion National Park, about 250 miles southwest of the campus where Kirk was assassinated.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, the police affidavit said.

Cops said at a press conference on Thursday night that Robinson will face the death penalty if convicted.

Robinson was booked into the Utah County Jail. Reuters

Robinson in between his mom and his dad on an airplane. Facebook

The suspect was shown in a black shirt, baseball cap, and sunglasses. Alamy

President Donald Trump announced the arrest in an appearance on Fox News on Friday morning.

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him," President Trump said.

President Trump said a minister who is involved with law enforcement spoke with Robinson's dad and was able to turn him in to the police.

Robinson's dad, Matt, is a 27-year veteran of the local sheriff's department, the Daily Mail reported.

Social media accounts appearing to be associated with Robinson and his family show a happy family with three sons.

The pictures show the family on vacation, Robinson graduating high school, and pictures of him posing with guns.

One image on his mom's Facebook page even showed Robinson dressing as Trump for Halloween in 2017.

The person of interest was shown in pictures released by the FBI. FBI Salt Lake City

MANHUNT CLUES

After the shooting, cops recovered the rifle used to kill Kirk, along with video footage showing the suspect, and more evidence pointing to his identity.

The person of interest was seen publicly for the first time in pictures released by the FBI. The images showed him appearing to climb a stairwell.

Investigators said at the briefing that the shooter had climbed up to his rooftop perch where he shot Kirk from. He blended in easily with the college crowd, police said.

In footage released by the FBI, he can be seen running across a roof and jumping off the building before fleeing the scene.

News of the arrest came hours after the FBI pleaded for public help by releasing pictures and video of the suspect.

Robinson evaded cops for more than 24 hours after Kirk was killed from a rooftop 200 yards away.

The suspect 'blended in well with the college crowd,' police said. FBI Salt Lake City

A drone view shows the scene where Charlie Kirk was killed. Reuters

PUBLIC ASSASSINATION

The conservative firebrand was hosting a student debate event at UVU when he was fatally shot in the neck.

It was the first stop on the tour organized by Turning Point USA, Kirk's nonprofit conservative organization that he founded when he was 18.

His wife, Erika , and their two young children were in the crowd when he was shot to death.

Charlie Kirk and Erika Frantzve had two young children together. Instagram

Moments before he was fatally struck, Kirk was responding to an audience member's question about mass shooters.

Horrifying footage from the rally showed the moment Kirk was hit and began gushing blood as the panicked audience screamed and evacuated the outdoor event.

A video taken at the scene showed a figure dressed in black lying down on a roof and, after the shot was fired, running across the roof to escape.

Charlie Kirk speaking at an event at Utah Valley University seconds before he was shot. X

President Donald Trump announcing Kirk's suspected assassin is in custody on Fox News' Fox & Friends on Friday morning.

Police initially arrested two people after the shooting, who were later cleared and released, including elderly agitator George Zinn.

The false alarms raised speculation over FBI Director Kash Patel's handling of the investigation, but the White House defended his leadership in a statement on Friday morning.

“Director Patel is working night and day on this case. Anyone who doubts his resolve and dedication — especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him — simply is using this extremely sad moment in disgusting act of political gamesmanship," the White House said.

"The focus is justice, and this killer will face the full wrath of the justice system.”

BOTTOMLINE

On September 10, 2025, conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was fatally shot in the neck during a "Prove Me Wrong" debate event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, as part of his "The American Comeback Tour." Authorities described the killing as a targeted "political assassination."

The suspect was identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old resident of Washington, Utah (a suburb of St. George). Robinson has no prior criminal record and was registered as an unaffiliated (nonpartisan) voter, last registering in July 2021; he had not voted in recent elections and was listed as "inactive."

Family members told investigators that Robinson had become increasingly political in recent years, expressing a strong dislike for Kirk.

After a 33-hour manhunt, Robinson was arrested around 10 p.m. on September 11, 2025, in Washington, Utah, without incident.

He was located after his father recognized him from surveillance photos and descriptions released by the FBI on September 11. Robinson confessed or implied his involvement to his father, who urged him to turn himself in.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox praised the Robinson family for "doing the right thing" by cooperating with authorities.

Robinson is currently held without bail at Utah County Jail on initial charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors are evaluating additional charges, and he has invoked his right to counsel, declining to speak further with investigators.

Governor Cox noted that the "Hey fascist, catch!" message "speaks for itself" in the context of the political motive, while declining to interpret the others.

No further arrests or connections to broader plots have been announced.

Our sources at US Army Cyber Command do not believe Tyler Robinson acted alone, based on scrutinizing video that shows audience members close to Kirk displaying hand signals that appear to be a countdown. One person holding up three fingers, another holding up 1 finger, a second before the shot rang out.

