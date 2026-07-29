By Kelly McBride Ni

July 29, 2026

More than 6,000 bottles of a prescription blood pressure medication have been recalled nationwide after testing found one of its active ingredients did not meet quality standards, raising concerns that some patients may not receive the drug’s intended effect.

Ascend Laboratories LLC recalled 6,192 bottles of Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets, 10 mg/20 mg, after stability testing showed the olmesartan medoxomil component failed dissolution testing.

Dissolution measures how well a medication breaks down in the body. If it dissolves too slowly, the medicine’s effect may be delayed or reduced.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall as Class II on July 20. A Class II recall means use of the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, with a low risk of serious harm.

The medication is a combination drug used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. It combines amlodipine, a calcium channel blocker, with olmesartan medoxomil, an angiotensin II receptor blocker.

According to the recall notice, quality testing found a problem with one of the medication’s two active ingredients, olmesartan.

The recalled tablets were manufactured by Alkem Laboratories Ltd. in India and distributed by Ascend Laboratories LLC, based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The recall is for the 30-count bottles with National Drug Code 67877-500-30, lot number 25121311, and an expiration date of March 31, 2028.

The product has been distributed nationwide in the United States since Aug. 11, 2025, according to the recall notice.

The recall was initiated July 8 and remains ongoing.

Consumers taking the medication should check the lot number on their prescription bottle. The FDA advises patients to follow instructions from their pharmacy.

For most Class II recalls, the FDA says patients can usually continue taking their medication unless told otherwise.

Stopping blood pressure medicine without medical advice may pose greater risk than continuing to take a recalled product.

Patients with questions should contact their pharmacist or health care provider before making changes to their treatment.

NTD reached out to Ascend Laboratories for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

The latest recall follows two similar actions involving Ascend Laboratories’ amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil tablets.

In May 2026, the company recalled 15,696 bottles of the 5 mg/40 mg strength after testing showed the olmesartan medoxomil component also failed dissolution specifications. The FDA classified that recall as Class II.

In July 2025, Ascend Laboratories recalled 8,568 bottles of the same 5 mg/40 mg tablets after the product failed dissolution testing. That recall also received a Class II classification from the FDA.’

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