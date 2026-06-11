By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 12, 2026

Seventeen service people across all branches of the armed forces received news yesterday that they would not be allowed to attend UFC 250 at the White House on Sunday, weeks after the Department of War approved their requests and they had already booked airfare and hotel accommodations, Real Raw News has learned.

The 17 were “uninvited” after “social media screening” revealed they despised President Trump and indiscreetly shared their animus on numerous platforms.

As reported previously, White Hats arrested two Marines who, having received invites to UFC 250, planned to cause a “mass casualty” event.

READ MORE: White Hats Arrest Their Own For Plotting “Mass Casualty” Event at America 250 UFC Fight

Afterward, the War Department reevaluated its vetting process and “re-screened” all 1,200 servicemen it had invited to the fight, a Pentagon source told RRN.

“Most fighting forces are solid Americans. They love God, the United States, and President Trump, but these—these Blackhats, as they’re called, they’re a fundamental threat to national security. The White House is sacred, hallowed ground. People, military and civilians, talking smack about America and President Trump—it’s un-American,” our source said.

He would not say which department or agency performed the screening—or why the 1,200 hadn’t been thoroughly assessed before receiving invitations—but spoke proudly about identifying “the deviants” ahead of the fight.

“We got them, that’s what’s important. Their stank won’t get near the White House or President Trump,” he boasted.

Asked whether any of the 17 had expressed violent thoughts or encouraged others to commit acts of violence, he said, “Yes, absolutely. Three Sailors, including a Petty Officer Third Class, were amplifying ‘8647’ posts. Inexcusable.”

A 75th Ranger Regiment sergeant, he added, had created fake online identities (sock puppet accounts) to deceive and manipulate followers.

His volcanic screeds included verbiage such as, “I’m not saying anyone should take out Trump, but if anything happens to him, it’ll be a great day for America.” Am I the only one hoping Trump dies of a heart attack tomorrow?”

“I wouldn’t cry if Air Force One plunged into the ocean,” and “If I’d trained Thomas Matthew Crooks, he wouldn’t have grazed Trump’s ear.”

“Similar sentiment across the board—all 17. These ain’t patriots. They’re future domestic terrorists. Would you let them near the White House, near President Trump? No, of course not. In fact, they should be dishonorably discharged,” said our source.

Asked why that outcome hadn’t already happened, he said the War Secretary, Pete Hegseth, would decide their destiny.

“Knowing Pete as I do—and he’s a no-nonsense patriot—he’s already on it. I’d court-martial the bastards, lock’em up and throw away the key,” the source said in closing.

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