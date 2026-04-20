By Jeylin Mehmet |Nick Parker | Joe Mannion

April 21, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s elite commandos seized an Iranian cargo ship after a US destroyer blew a hole in its side for trying to breach its Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Dramatic night vision footage of the capture shows American helicopters surrounding the stricken vessel as hardened Marines rappel onto its deck.

Dramatic video shows the moment US commandos seized the rogue Iranian vessel. Reuters

Bodycam footage shows a marine rappel down onto the shipping crates. Reuters

The vessel, identified as the M/V Touska, was sailing through the north Arabian Sea

The US president triumphantly declared that his forces took “full custody” of a vessel – called the Touska – in the Gulf of Oman after it had been given “fair warning to stop”.

In a social media post, President Trump wrote:

“An Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA… nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as a an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them.”

An embittered Tehran has warned it will “soon retaliate” after its blunder, accusing the US of “maritime and armed robbery”.

The US president triumphantly declared that his forces took “full custody” of a vessel – called the Touska – in the Gulf of Oman after it had been given “fair warning to stop”.

The captured vessel, identified as the M/V Touska, was sailing through the north Arabian Sea at around 17 knots and was heading towards the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas when it was pounced upon.

President Trump said the US Navy destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the sanctioned ship and ordered it to stop.

American forces issued multiple warnings over a tense six-hour standoff, informing the ship it was in violation of its naval blockade.

“The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room,” President Trump said.

US forces then ordered the crew to evacuate before opening fire with the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 gun, disabling the vessel’s propulsion system.

Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the crippled and non-compliant ship, which remains under full US control.

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel,” President Trump added.

He also claimed the ship “is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity.”

Officials said the operation was carried out in a “deliberate, professional, and proportional manner” to enforce compliance with the blockade.

Declaring the operation a success, President Trump said: “We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!”

Since the blockade began, US forces have already forced at least 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to Iranian ports.

The president said that the US Navy destroyer USS Spruance was used in the mission. Getty

President Trump celebrates the mission’s success. AP

He said on Truth Social: “Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel.”

An Iranian source told Al Jazeera:

“In light of President Trump’s statements about holding negotiations and inconsistency with what is actually happening between Iran and the US, we believe we’re facing a deception by the enemy.”

In defiance, Tehran has vowed to “never” give up control of the contentious strait.

Ebrahim Azizi, a former commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told the BBC: “It’s our inalienable right… Iran will decide the right of passage, including permissions for vessels to pass through the Strait.”

Iranian forces have responded in kind, unleashing drone attacks on US military vessels following the raid on its freighter.

It comes as President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering new threat against Tehran – vowing devastating consequences if a peace deal is not struck within days.

The US leader wrote:

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years”.

He warned Iran’s power plants would be “wiped out” if Tehran fails to strike a peace deal by Wednesday, escalating the rhetoric to its most extreme level yet.

The president doubled down with a chilling warning: “IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!”

Tensions have exploded after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards opened fire on vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz – a vital global oil artery now on the brink of chaos.

The two brazen gunboat attacks targeted British and French-linked ships, shattering a fragile two-week ceasefire and sending shockwaves through international shipping lanes.

Tehran hit back furiously, warning the US it would keep the strait shut until President Trump’s “stupid” naval blockade is lifted.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf raged:

“For several days they have blockaded the Strait of Hormuz… What a foolish and stupid decision.

“This is another mistake. If you do not lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be restricted, and there is no doubt about it.”

Despite the escalating crisis, the White House is pressing ahead with high-stakes diplomacy.

The Touska was ordered to stop before it was seized. Alamy

At least one cargo ship was struck by a projectile near Oman, damaging containers onboard. Getty

Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to head to Pakistan for crunch talks aimed at forcing Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

But Tehran has so far refused to commit to negotiations “as long as there is a naval blockade”, according to state-linked reports.

Earlier reports say US military chiefs had already made their position clear.

General Dan Caine warned the “US will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran.”

He added: “This includes dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil… illicit or illegal ships evading international regulations, sanctions or insurance requirements.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth also warned American forces were “maximally postured” to strike again if diplomacy collapsed.

In the Strait of Hormuz, tensions erupted into direct confrontation as US personnel took control of at least one targeted ship following days of escalating naval pressure.

The flashpoint waterway has meanwhile descended further into chaos, with gunfire reported as vessels attempted to pass through the choke point.

At least one cargo ship was struck by a projectile near Oman, damaging containers onboard, while tanker crews described being approached by Iranian gunboats during the unrest.

US security sources say Tehran has already carried out multiple attacks in the area, intensifying fears of open confrontation at sea.

Iran’s leadership has doubled down, warning it will continue to choke off the vital route as long as US pressure remains.

Hardline official Ebrahim Azizi taunted Washington: “We warned you, but you ignored it. Now ENJOY the Strait of Hormuz returning to the status quo.”

Just hours later, Iran’s Supreme Leader vowed to inflict “new bitter defeats” on its enemies.

General Dan Caine warned the “US will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel.” Reuters

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards opened fire on vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. AFP

READ MORE:

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

President Trump Blasts ‘Useless’ NATO After Strait of Hormuz Reopens as He Declares Iran Will ‘Never Use Waterway as Weapon Again’

GETTING CLOSE: President Trump Expects Iran Deal ‘in a Day or Two’ & ‘Mulls $20 Billion Cash-for-Uranium Swap’ as he Vows to Recover ‘Nuke Dust’

NATO Fractures as U.S. Pushes for Iran Blockade, Exposing A World Weary of War Built on Deception

BOTTOMLINE

The Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska (also referred to as TOUSKA), which was already under U.S. Treasury sanctions for prior illegal activity, tried to run the blockade en route to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, operating from the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), then fast roped/rappelled onto the deck from helicopters and took full custody of the vessel.

The ship is now in U.S. custody, and officials are inspecting its cargo. Iran has condemned the action as “armed piracy” and vowed retaliation.

This was the first reported forcible seizure since the blockade began.

U.S. officials described the action as “deliberate, professional, and proportional.”

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