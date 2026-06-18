By Claudia Lee | Georgie English

June 18, 2026

THIS is the historic moment President Donald Trump officially signs an agreement to end the war with Iran.

President Trump signed the memorandum, which is set to pave the way to end the Strait of Hormuz blockade and all strikes in the Middle East, in front of French leader Emmanuel Macron in Versailles.

President Donald Trump officially signed an agreement to help facilitate the end of the war with Iran

The US has reportedly pledged a $300 billion reconstruction fund to Iran. EPA

US President Trump receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles from President Emmanuel Macron. AP

President Trump with Macron and his wife Brigitte at the Palace of Versailles. Shutterstock

Tehran’s leaders also signed their memorandum of understanding electronically on Wednesday with it now in effect, the White House confirmed.

US President Trump personally signed his own copy during a dinner with Macron and his wife Brigitte at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

A photograph of the signed document was then sent to the Iranians and mediators, Axios reports.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement was initially due to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, with negotiators now expected to meet to hash out the finer details.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian holding a document showing a memorandum of understanding he signed to end the Middle East war. EPA

The deal would guarantee shipping resumes to pre-war conditions in 30 days. Reuters

According to the peace deal, the Iranian regime will reaffirm its pledge to “never produce nuclear weapons“.

The 14-point agreement also suggests that Iran is set to receive “at least” $300billion (£223billion) as part of a reconstruction fund after months under the sword.

A clause says that the US and its regional partners will pledge the funds for the rehabilitation and “economic development” of Iran, according to Axios.

US officials have taken care to stress that the money will not come out of taxpayers’ pockets.

People stand amid the rubble of a destroyed building in southern Lebanon on June 15, 2026. AFP via Getty Images

A giant artistic rendition of Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ali Khamenei. AFP via Getty Images

Iran’s mullahs will also have to reach certain benchmarks in order to release these funds.

The deal will reportedly allow Tehran to sell oil freely during that period through a temporary sanction’s waiver – allowing a massive revenue stream into its suffocating economy.

Both parties would agree to lift their blockades in the Strait of Hormuz and the deal would also allow Iran to manage the reopening the key trade route.

Oil prices plummet after Iran-US deal as President Trump warns he will become ‘guardian of Middle East’ if Tehran fails to reach final nuclear accord.

Under these conditions, it would guarantee that shipping is restored to pre-war levels within 30 days of the ceasefire signing.

The key trade route – which one fifth of the world’s oil passes through – has been blocked since the outbreak of fighting, sending oil prices skyrocketing.

President Trump posted on Truth Social afterwards declaring:

“These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are “tumbling” down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid.”

He had warned just a day earlier that “all hell will rain down” if Iran does end up developing nukes.

FIGHTING TALK: President Trump vows ‘all hell will rain down’ in Iran if it makes nuclear weapons as he tells G7 ‘there’d be no Israel without me’

He also warned the deal “is not final” and threatened to bomb the regime if they didn’t “behave”.

DEAL IN DANGER: Iran deal could be SCRAPPED if there is ‘utter meltdown’ over terms, JD Vance says as President Trump warns of ‘dropping bombs’

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has hit back with a chilling warning that Tehran’s missiles are “only meant to be fired” and “not negotiated”.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told state media Iran’s finger is still “on the trigger”.

The US president joined world leaders in France for the G7 summit the signing ceremony.

President Trump is currently meeting world leaders at the G7 summit in France. Getty

He said shortly before the agreement: “It’s a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head.

“If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?”

But he praised the framework agreement signed on Sunday, adding: “That’s a very strong deal.

“Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong, and most people seem to be very happy.”

Both parties signed the deal, which features agreements to lift the blockades on the Strait. AP

President Trump told Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu again to hold back in Lebanon, where continued fighting between the IDF and Hezbollah has repeatedly threatened peace talks.

HOLD FIRE: President Trump ‘warned Netanyahu he “might be alone” if Israel bombed Iran’ as fighter jets ‘sat on the runway ready to strike’

He said: “Without the United States, there would be no Israel.

“Israel would have been blown up a long time ago, had I not gotten involved.”

Hezbollah claimed that Iran would not sign a “final nuclear deal”, with the US, the second planned part of an agreement, unless Israel first pulls out of Lebanon completely.

Sir Keir Starmer previously congratulated President Trump on his peace deal with Iran, calling it an “important breakthrough”.

The PM said: “Let me first say how much we welcome the deal that President Trump has been able to get in this situation, congratulate him and the mediators on the work that they have done, because this is a really important breakthrough.”

Despite Starmer’s backing, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned the NATO leader that the Pentagon will review its presence in Europe within the next six months.

Hegseth said: “This will be a real review. It will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defense of Europe.

“It’s a review that some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colors.”

READ MORE:

Iran Deal will be Signed TOMORROW & Strait of Hormuz will Open Immediately after, President Trump says after Months of Conflict

THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Trump Closes in on Iran Agreement that Actually Stops Terrorist Islamic Regime from Getting Nukes

President Trump Declares Iran Peace Deal DONE and Calls Off Strikes... as Israel and Tehran Give VERY Awkward Response

President Trump Vows to Seize Iran’s Key Kharg Island & Take Control of its Oil after Threatening to ‘Bomb the S***’ Out of Tehran

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU, also called a framework agreement or 14-point deal) aimed at ending the war that began in late February 2026.

The deal includes steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and outlines a proposed $300 billion reconstruction/economic development fund for Iran.

President Trump signed the document in person during meetings in France (at the Palace of Versailles) while attending the G7 summit. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed remotely/electronically.

The “Finger Is Still on the Trigger” phrase comes directly from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf) in state media. It signals that while Iran agreed to the interim deal, Tehran remains prepared to respond forcefully if it perceives violations, bad faith, or threats.

Both sides have voiced caveats: some U.S. Republicans have criticized the deal as too lenient, Israel has expressed concerns, and enforcement ultimately relies on compliance (President Trump has publicly stated violations would lead to strong military response).

This MOU is an interim framework, not a final peace treaty. A permanent deal must still be negotiated in the coming 60 days.

It represents a major diplomatic step to de-escalate and stabilize energy markets, but deep mutual distrust (especially over nuclear issues, proxies, and long-term intentions) makes it fragile.

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