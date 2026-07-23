Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Patreese Kimball
7h

Wgrwdeegergegrgwrrgergbhgrgggrgggrgg

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Qlqxxqq
9h

Yeah, imagine the concept of doctors applying natural medicine for remedies. For 5000 years that’s all they had and now modern science has discovered that our bodies have marijuana and cocaine receptors, as if we were created to be cured by nature itself.

It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. Upton Sinclair

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