By Baxter Dmitry

July 23, 2026

A common backyard weed has shown in peer-reviewed science the power to obliterate over 95% of colon cancer cells in the lab and slash tumor growth in living organisms by more than 90%—with absolutely zero toxicity to healthy cells.

So why haven’t you heard about it? Because you can’t patent a weed, and you can’t profit from a cure.

In the hallowed halls of the University of Windsor, a team led by Dr. Siyaram Pandey didn’t set out to challenge the medical establishment.

They simply followed the science. What they discovered in the humble Taraxacum officinale—the common dandelion—should have been front-page news.

Instead, it’s been buried so deep that even the promise of human trials has evaporated into thin air.

WATCH: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on X: “Dandelion root eliminates 95% of cancer cells in the lab and cuts human tumor growth in mice by over 90% with ZERO toxicity. Canada green-lit human trials in 2012... then it was BURIED. Backyard plants shown to nearly HALT tumor growth in animals TERRIFY the Chemo Cartel. https://t.co/dWosiaqN1Y” / X

Lab Results That Terrified Pharma Executives

Let’s look at the raw data the system is trying to suppress.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers applied an aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) to human colorectal cancer cells.

The results were nothing short of miraculous. Within just 48 hours, over 95% of the cancer cells were eliminated.

But here’s where it gets interesting for anyone who suspects the system is rigged.

The extract achieved this devastation through multiple death pathways simultaneously. It triggered both caspase-dependent and caspase-independent apoptosis—a one-two punch that the cancer cells simply cannot adapt to.

This is crucial because it means the cancer cannot easily build up resistance, a problem that plagues single-target chemotherapy drugs.

Even more damning to the Chemo Cartel’s narrative: the extract worked even on cancer cells lacking the p53 gene .

For the uninitiated, p53 is a tumor suppressor gene that is mutated in a massive portion of aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers.

When conventional chemo fails because of a p53 mutation, dandelion root just keeps working.

Slashing Tumors in the Wild

When the researchers moved from the petri dish to living organisms, the “conspiracy” only gets more credible.

Human colon tumors were implanted into mice. The control group grew aggressively. The group treated orally with Dandelion Root Extract?

Tumor growth was retarded by over 90%.

And the side effects? There were none. The mice showed no weight loss, no kidney damage (protein in urine), and no signs of toxicity .

While chemotherapy essentially poisons the patient in the hopes of killing the cancer first, this extract acted with surgical precision, leaving healthy colon cells entirely unharmed.

The 2012 “Approval” That Never Was

This brings us to the smoking gun. In 2012, Health Canada approved human clinical trials for dandelion root extract.

The trial was designed by Dr. Caroline Hamm of the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre and was set to recruit 30 terminally ill patients who had exhausted all other options.

The announcement was met with hope. Dr. Pandey called it “fantastic news”. The community rallied, with donations pouring in to fund the research that Big Pharma wouldn’t touch.

And then? Silence.

You would think a therapy with a 95% kill rate and no toxicity would be fast-tracked. Instead, the trials simply… never happened.

According to reports, the lead researcher admitted to fact-checkers that the trial couldn’t even recruit enough volunteers to get off the ground.

Is it really a coincidence that an unpatentable, dirt-cheap cure was abandoned?

Look at the numbers. The global chemotherapy market is worth billions.

A root you can dig up from your front yard isn’t just a threat to their profits—it’s an existential crisis for their business model.

As one observer noted, “If it works in raw form = no patent, no profit.

So to commercialize it, they’d need to… modify them for patentability.”. And who is going to fund that when a cup of tea does the job?

READ MORE:

American Oncologists take money from pharmaceutical companies for pure greed

Ivermectin can “kill cancer cells” and boost immune response, suggest health experts.

Mel Gibson EXPOSES Big Pharma: Stage 4 Cancer CURED with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole – The TRUTH, They Don’t Want You to Know!

Breaking News: Unthinkable Anti-Parasitic Drugs Found to Reverse Cancers

BOTTOMLINE

Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is a common weed sometimes hyped online as a “miracle weed.”

Researchers tested a concentrated aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) on human colorectal cancer cell lines (such as HT-29 and HCT116) in petri dishes.

It induced programmed cell death (apoptosis) in more than 95% of those cells within about 48 hours via multiple pathways and showed selectivity in some tests (less effect on certain non-cancerous cells).

Related preclinical work (including earlier studies by the same group) found activity against some leukemia cell lines and reduced tumor growth in mouse models (e.g., >90% slowdown in some implanted human colon tumor models).

Legitimate interest in multi-target natural compounds exists, and research continues.

Always discuss supplements with an oncologist due to potential interactions or delayed effective care.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.