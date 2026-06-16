By XANTHA LEATHAM

June 16, 2026

If you’re constantly plagued by a bizarre humming noise, scientists now have an explanation for it.

This low–frequency sound, which is often experienced as a vibration, is heard by millions of people across the world.

It isn’t easy to hear outside but often appears indoors, especially when lying in bed at night.

While it may sound like there’s a car outside, there’s nothing to see – and others in the same place might not hear anything at all.

Theories about the cause of this phenomenon range from acoustic ‘pollution’ originating from human sources, to sounds from nature and even noises produced by the ear itself.

‘We know that there are people who hear low–frequency sounds that can actually be measured, even if other people don’t hear them,’ Professor Markus Drexl, from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said.

‘But it’s not so easy to find the source of these sound waves, because it’s a struggle to localize low–frequency sounds.’

After exploring the phenomenon, his team have concluded the distinctive hum can be attributed to two different things – either having very good low–frequency hearing or suffering from a form of tinnitus.

The phenomenon was first recorded and discussed in Bristol in the mid–1970s, when a local newspaper began receiving letters from residents who reported hearing an inexplicable sound.

One theory was that the humming sound came from large, industrial fans that were located inside the warehouse of a large department store.

However, when the warehouse was closed down a few years later, people continued to hear the sound.

Since then, the sound has been recorded in several places in the UK, mainly in coastal cities such as Hythe, Plymouth, Southampton and Swansea – but also in London.

The sound is called The Hum phenomenon, or simply The Hum.

In the 1990s, it cropped up in the US, first in the city of Taos, New Mexico and in the city of Kokomo, Indiana.

The phenomenon has since been recorded worldwide – in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and several European cities.

The sound is typically reported in relatively densely populated areas.

A couple of years ago, people in the Oslo area also reported an unexplained humming sound, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

Participants took part in a test to check their frequency. Only two participants had better hearing than average at certain low frequencies

People reported that certain things made the humming noise worse, such as being stressed or tired

These particular sounds are called oto–acoustic emissions and can be detected by placing a sensitive microphone in the ear canal.

In some people, these sounds can be experienced as troublesome tinnitus.

‘One hypothesis was that the participants in our group could hear oto–acoustic emissions at low frequencies – that’s why we tested whether they had them,’ Professor Drexl added.

However, the study, published in the journal PLOS One, revealed none of them did.

Sounds that cannot be measured

‘Then there are people who hear something that cannot be measured objectively,’ the professor said.

‘We believe people in this category have a form of low–frequency tinnitus.’

Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is when you hear a sound in the ear or in the head, which is not caused by an external sound source.

Many people experience tinnitus, either permanently or for shorter periods. These individuals first experience the sounds in their ears as a sound coming from outside.

So, what is it?

Professor Drexl said that based on what is known about hearing and the tests they conducted on study participants, the best explanation is twofold.

A few people who hear The Hum actually have particularly good low–frequency hearing.

However, for most people, it may be a form of tinnitus.

‘Based on our results, although we haven’t ruled out cases of physical external sound sources, we suggest that subjective tinnitus in the low–frequency range is often the cause of hearing pulsations of low–frequency sound perceptions,’ he concluded.

BOTTOMLINE

The Hum is a persistent, low-frequency droning, rumbling, throbbing, or pulsing sound (typically 30–80 Hz, often around 50 Hz) reported by a small percentage of people (estimates around 2% or less) worldwide.

It sounds like a distant idling diesel engine, heavy machinery, or deep vibration.

Sufferers often describe it as constant or nearly so, worse at night or indoors, and it can severely disrupt sleep, concentration, and mental health.

It is usually inaudible to others nearby (even family members), and people report it in many countries, from Taos, New Mexico, to parts of the UK, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere.

Previous theories included:

External sources like industrial noise (factories, gas pipelines, power lines), traffic, or heavy machinery.

Geological/seismic activity or microseisms.

Ocean waves interacting with the seafloor.

Even more exotic ideas like jet streams, fish mating calls, or (rarely) conspiracies.

Conclusion:

For most people in the study (where no clear external source was identified), the Hum appears to be a form of subjective low-frequency tinnitus — a sound generated internally within the auditory system rather than coming from the outside world.

Popular coverage often calls it the “inverse of tinnitus”: instead of the more common high-pitched ringing, it manifests as a deep, steady hum.

However, the data strongly point to an internal auditory origin for many sufferers.

Tinnitus (including low-frequency variants) arises from the brain’s auditory pathways generating or amplifying phantom sounds, often linked to subtle changes in the cochlea, auditory nerve, or central processing.

Low-frequency sounds are harder to localize and mask with everyday noise, which may explain why the Hum feels especially intrusive at night.

Recent research provides the strongest evidence yet that “The Hum” experienced by millions is often not a mysterious external signal or conspiracy — it’s frequently a variant of tinnitus originating in the hearer’s own auditory system.

Here’s a visualization of low-frequency sound waves (the kind involved in the Hum):

And a diagram of the human ear (tinnitus often involves the inner ear/cochlea):

For the full study, READ MORE On the potential sources of a low-frequency sound percept that only a few can perceive | PLOS One

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