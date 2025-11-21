By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 21, 2025

Several senior military leaders have issued a sharp rebuke to Democratic lawmakers demanding assurances that the Armed Forces will cease obeying President Donald J. Trump’s “unconstitutional” orders, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Over the last week, brass at the Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, the Corps’ 2nd Marine Division, the Navy’s 4th, 5th, and 7th Fleets, and the Air Force’s 2nd Bomb Wing have fielded a phalanx of phone calls from Dems enraged about the military’s presence in the Caribbean Sea and domestic deployments.

“Email boxes blowing up and phones ringing off the hook,” our source said.

Frenzied lawbreakers such as Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Mark Kelley (D-AZ), Jason Crow (D-CO), AOC (D-NY), and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are among the horde of Dems harassing Armed Forces leaders.

The haranguing became so intolerable that the 82nd Airborne Division Commander, Major General Brandon Tegtmeier, had to conscript “call screeners” to filter calls.

AOC and her aids, our source said, made over 100 calls to Gen. Tegtmeier’s office, demanding he renounce President Trump as a “traitor” and refuse any orders calling for troops to be deployed in Venezuela or in support of ICE on United States soil.

AOC’s people told Gen. Tegtmeier’s cadre that members of the Armed Forces, unlike President Trump, had no prosecutorial immunity and that if the general put troops in Caracas or D.C., he’d be convicted of treason and executed after “Democrats win Congress in 2026 and the White House in 2028.”

House Representative Elissa Slotkin apparently had the 2nd Marine Division Commander, Major General Farrell J. Sullivan, on speed dial.

From Monday to Wednesday, she called his adjunct 47 times, cautioning him against deploying Marines aboard US warships into Venezuela.

“She laughably called POTUS’ war on drugs’ a ‘war crime.’ She’s delusional and has severe Trump Derangement Syndrome,” our source said.

After the 35th call, Gen. Tegtmeier’s assistant blocked her personal phone number, but that didn’t stop her. She started using “call spoofing” software to beat the block,” our source said.

Gen. Sullivan personally answered the 47 call, warning Slotkin that if the harassment continued, his Marines would make her a “special project” and visit her home.

“You’re not the commander-in-chief, President Trump is, and if this bullshit doesn’t stop ASAP, you’re in for a rude awakening,” he told her.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Jeffries’ fingers must have gone numb from dialing 4th Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello’s line 35 times in two days.

“US Navy ships operating off the coast of Venezuela must immediately return to US territorial waters; otherwise, you’ll be responsible for blindly following Trump instead of the Constitution, to which you swore an oath, and will be held accountable. “You’re Hispanic, how can you betray your own people?” Jeffries asked him.

Jeffries hadn’t done his research.

“I was born in Fremont, California, and my father was born in Calabria [Italy]. I serve my country; you destroy it. I stand with my president, a patriot, and not your definition of patriotism, you traitor,” Adm. Sardiello admonished Jeffries.

Even Gen. Smith, a war hero and a true American patriot, caught the brunt of Democratic discontent.

Twenty-seven Democratic Senators and House Representatives launched a unified assault on Quantico and Camp Pendleton offices, placing nearly 200 calls over three days in which they accused him of supporting an egregious sex offender who once said he wished he could date his own daughter.

“I answer only to the President of the United States,” General Smith told his detractors. “I’ll see you at GITMO.”

His patriotic responses harkened back to January 2021, when his predecessor, General David H. Berger, told the late demoness Nancy Pelosi, “We don’t work for you,” after she implored him to send Marines to the Capitol on J6 to ensure that the late VP Michael Pence certified the electoral results.

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi Hanged at GITMO

READ MORE: Former Vice President Mike “Pedophile” Pence Hanged to Death at GITMO

“So many damn traitors,” our source said. “We’ll be refilling Alligator Alcatraz pretty soon, but with Deep Staters instead of illegals.”