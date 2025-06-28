By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 28, 2025

White Hats on Friday arrested on charges of treason three federal prosecutors who had helped the criminal Biden regime indict and imprison innocent patriots who’d visited the Capitol on one of the most fateful days in American history—January 6.

The arrests took place almost immediately after the DOJ abruptly fired the trio at the start of business Friday morning, suggesting White Hats and the DOJ have formed a partnership and are sharing responsibilities.

Yesterday’s apprehension marks the fourth time, to our knowledge, that the military has grabbed treasonous officials on the same day the Trump administration canned them.

A JAG source familiar with the arrests would neither confirm nor deny the existence of a liaison, saying only, “What needs to be done is getting done.”

Regardless, he says JAG has proof that the trio, who collectively worked as co-counsel on 51 cases, were determined to deliver 20-year sentences to J6ers whom the Capitol Police had invited inside during the Electoral certification.

Video showing smiling Capitol Police officers holding open the doors to the People’s House and waving people inside was broadly disseminated on the internet by Tucker Carlson in May 2023, contradicting the MSM’s and the Biden cabal’s narrative that an army of violent insurrectionists smashed down doors and assaulted law enforcement.

Yes, there were a few malcontents engaging in petty vandalism, but the majority moved about the Capitol peacefully, even receiving guided tours from police.

“Good people accepted the invitation only to get charged with crimes ranging from trespassing to vandalism to insurrection,” our source said.

“Biden’s FBI hunted them down like animals and brought them to trial.”

One J6er, Albert Davis, a prior service Marine, found himself in federal court after an FBI SWAT team and 12 Homeland Security Agents unconstitutionally barged into his Midland, Texas, home and held him and his wife at gunpoint.

Although he had visited the Capitol on J6, he never set foot in the building.

But that didn’t stop Biden’s DOJ from labeling him as an insurrectionist.

On April 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor named Joshua Miller told a federal judge in D.C. that Davis was “a menace to society” and recommended he receive a 20-year prison sentence.

Davis was among the J6ers who maintained their innocence and demanded a jury trial instead of accepting a plea deal.

Despite being innocent, a corrupt jury found him guilty of criminal trespass, defacing government property, exposing himself (his phallus and buttocks) to law enforcement, and public endangerment.

Miller had no physical evidence or eyewitness testimony to support his case, but the jury deemed Davis guilty, and the Judge sentenced him to six years in a federal prison.

Fortunately for Davis, President Trump pardoned him and 1,500 wrongly incarcerated or convicted J6ers on January 20, 2025.

Miller was one of the three federal prosecutors fired and arrested Friday morning, our source said.

“The systemic misuse of power that went down during Biden’s illegal presidency can’t be understated,” our source said.

“President Trump’s cleaning the slate, but it’s a hard row to hoe because so many of them are still out there. If these traitors were smart, and they’re not, obviously, they’d have resigned and run for the hills. But a lot are dug in like ticks and we gotta pry them loose.”

JAG investigators, he added, conducted Friday’s arrests.

“Suffice it to say they won’t be practicing law anymore unless it’s reading books at a prison law library.”