By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 26, 2025

United States Special Forces on Saturday arrested Nina Jankowicz, former executive director of Biden’s short-lived Disinformation Governance Board (DGB), outside a swanky D.C. bar where liberal power brokers whispered over aged whiskey, Real Raw News has learned.

Jankowicz is a raging Leftist lunatic whose infamy skyrocketed after the criminal Joseph R. Biden announced the formation of the DGB and named Jankowicz its leader.

Shortly afterward, internet sleuths unearthed offensive tweets and a cringeworthy video she had uploaded to Twitter, now X, in which she sang the Mary Poppins song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” but replaced the wholesome lyrics with vile attacks against free speech.

The backlash came fast and furiously, and Pedophile Biden had no choice but to disband the program, leaving Jankowicz unemployed.

Had the DGB survived, Jankowicz would’ve wielded immense power as the sole arbiter of truth. She had said she wanted “conservatives off the internet” and penned “How to Lose the Information War,” a book blaming MAGA for the DGB’s dissolution.

But it was her “foreign influence ops,” a White Hat source with knowledge of her arrest told RRN, that made her a “target of opportunity” and put her in the crosshairs of a Special Force Team that had been pursuing an unnamed “high value target” in D.C. until they spotted Jankowicz barhopping.

“She wasn’t a priority target or even a secondary one, but JAG had a sealed indictment with her name on it. The Alpha Team hadn’t located their primary target yet and had Jankowicz in their sights, so they were authorized to pick her up,” our source said.

Special Forces, he added, tracked Jankowicz to the Off the Record bar, which, though bipartisan, had a predominantly Democratic clientele, liberal lushes and progressive lawmakers boozing the night away.

Rather than storm the bar and sow chaos, the soldiers, all wearing civilian clothing and some sporting trimmed beards to conceal their military affiliation, surveilled the bar discreetly and waited for a tipsy Jankowicz to emerge, preferably alone.

After two hours of waiting, however, the team had grown impatient and sent a scout inside to ensure Jankowicz hadn’t somehow escaped unnoticed.

In the dim glow at the bar, Jankowicz was sitting on a stool flirting with an unknown male beside her, even laying her hand on his thigh.

The guy, clean-cut and in his mid-30s, rejected her advances, removing her hand from his thigh—only for her to place it there again.

The soldier eavesdropped.

“I told you twice, I’m gay,” the man told Jankowicz.

Jankowicz was slurring her words. “It’s okay, I was once a lesbian.”

Perturbed, the guy left in a huff without finishing his drink, and the soldier saw an opening. He seated himself next to Jankowicz, who reeked of alcohol, and ordered a gin and tonic. She introduced herself at once.

“I’m Nina, Nina Jankowicz, you’ve probably heard of me; I’m known around here.”

“Peter, and no, I don’t, I’m not from around here,” he said, gazing at his drink thoughtfully instead of looking at her.

“Why are you here then?” she asked.

The Special Forces soldier concocted a story, telling Jankowicz he lived in Philadelphia and was considering moving to D.C. because the law firm he worked for was shuttering its Philadelphia office and helping partners wishing to remain with the firm relocate to its primary office in D.C.

Before making any hasty decisions, he told her, he wanted to check out the local nightlife.

“You’re basing a life-changing decision on bars? That’s unusual, unusual but interesting,” Jankowicz said.

“So far I’m not impressed,” the soldier said.

“You’re not MAGA, are you?” she asked unexpectedly.

“No, I hate MAGA, why do you ask?” he replied.

“MAGA’s taken over a lot of bars, like Butterworth’s, since Trump came back to town, but we still have places, safe spaces, around the Beltway.”

The soldier noticed that she was rubbing her foot against his calf.

“Any nearby here, like walking distance?”

“A few,” she replied. “You haven’t touched your drink.”

Jankowicz had ordered another vodka soda and swigged it down.

The soldier put his hand atop hers. “Can you show me?”

“Show you what?” she asked.

“Places near here, maybe something livelier,” he said.

After another 20 minutes of Smalltalk, they paid their tabs, and the soldier helped a wobbly Jankowicz to her feet and guided her to the door, his hand curled around her waist.

Once outside, Jankowicz looked left and right, as if lost, then told the soldier to follow her as they stumbled along 16th Street.

“We’re coming,” the soldier muttered under his breath, speaking into a miniature microphone concealed on the underside of his shirt collar.

Though intoxicated, Jankowicz heard him but misconstrued the meaning of his words. “Not yet,” she whispered, leaning into him.

No sooner had they reached a crosswalk than an unmarked black van came screeching to a halt beside them. Three Special Forces barreled out of the truck and grabbed the confused drunkard, then shoved her inside and zip-tied her hands.

According to our source, Special Forces took her to a detainment center for “processing.”

The dialogue in this article is a transcript taken from a recording device the soldier had worn while in the bar.