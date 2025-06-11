By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 11, 2025

After Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy on Tuesday fired the CDC’s entire vaccine panel—a committee of 17 virologists, immunologists, and researchers that advises the government on vaccine safety—US Army Criminal Investigation agents showed up at five members’ homes with judicial and military arrest warrants.

According to a White Hat source, CID had foreknowledge of the firings, and the arrests had been timed to coincide with the terminations.

While he wouldn’t name those apprehended, he did say CID caught three men and two women, all agency veterans who had been on the advisory panel for at least eight years, and all of whom are guilty of destroying government documents that correlated COVID-19 vaccinations with a marked increase in coronary deaths, immune deficiency disorders, and cases of sudden onset epilepsy.

When Kennedy took over HHS, which manages the CDC, he tasked computer scientists and data recovery experts with discreetly performing digital forensics on the advisory panel’s workstations at CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

President Trump and Kennedy, he added, had handpicked trustworthy analysts who had visited the panel’s offices in the dead of night and cloned hard drives and other storage devices.

Like many government entities, the CDC still uses antiquated hardware, such as hard drives with spinning platters and USB thumb drives.

Between May 15 and June 1, our source said, the analysts completed several forays into the CDC’s headquarters and found a treasure trove of incriminatory data.

“I’m not a technical guy, so I don’t understand how and all what they did, but they figured out, by login IDs, that these guys, the CDC bastards, extensively documented, then deleted, reams and reams of data on adverse vaccine side effects. Apparently, they didn’t do a decent job at deleting it because it was recoverable. They wanted to hide the truth.”

The analysts, he added, identified five individuals who had written and deleted data in 2020 and 2021.

“Secretary Kennedy gave the info to President Trump, and he ordered CID to handle the arrests,” our source said.

Although we don’t have specific details about the arrests, we’ve been told they occurred yesterday afternoon and evening. If we get elucidating info, we’ll post a follow-up.

“Even if only five of them are guilty,” our source said in closing. “Kennedy had to disband the entire team, in case they’re all corrupt.”