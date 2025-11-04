By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 4, 2025

The US Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) on Monday arrested a C-17 Globemaster pilot for allegedly saying he wanted to dump fuel or, worse, noxious chemicals directly over the White House in protest of the destruction of the East Wing and the construction of President Trump’s proposed ballroom, Real Raw News has learned.

The unnamed 40-year-old pilot, a White Hat source told RRN, was a 16-year veteran with over 6,700 flight hours under his belt; 2,100 of those hours had been spent in either the co-pilot or pilot’s chair of the Air Force’s mammoth cargo plane.

He had received flight training at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, where he received high marks and praise from his instructors. He had no history of psychological trauma and had been—until Monday—mentally stable.

Nonetheless, he apparently harbored an irrationally ingrained hatred for the President that bubbled to the surface of his mind when video of cranes demolishing the East Wing surfaced on social media.

According to our source, the pilot, who was stationed at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, blew a gasket, and two eyewitnesses overheard him say he’d divert his next flight to D.C. and “poison” the White House unless President Trump publicly named the donors funding the new ballroom and released the Epstein files.

Fortunately, the witnesses notified AFOSI, which did a Deep Dive into the pilot’s digital footprint and discovered he had been posting inflammatory messages to various platforms under the handle “SkyRebel.”

He purportedly posted schematics of a C-17’s fuel jettison system, boasting: “One low pass over Pennsylvania Avenue, and I’ll rain hellfire from the skies. They’ll choke on their own lies.”

Intelligence analysts traced the IP address to his off-base apartment, prompting an immediate raid by AFOSI agents.

Armed with a search and an arrest warrant, AFOSI rapped on the pilot’s door Monday night and told him he was being placed under arrest for making terroristic threats against the President of the United States.

Caught unarmed in his sleepwear, the pilot insisted he posts were a “joke.” The agents read him his rights and cuffed him, our source said.

We will update this story as soon as we receive additional details.