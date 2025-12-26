By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 27, 2025

This is a direct follow-up to Wednesday’s article, Michelle Obama (Michael Robinson) Military Tribunal Part I.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama (Michael Robinson) Military Tribunal, Part I

Brennan, the admiral told the panel, responded to Robinson’s email five minutes later, writing, “I’ll take care of that loudmouth bitch,”

Admiral Flatt informed the panel that JAG could not subpoena Brennan to testify because he was already dead, food for worms, tried, convicted, and executed for equally sinister crimes in June 2021.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

“I can’t resurrect Mr. Brennan, or hold a séance, but digital forensic experts signed affidavits to the authenticity of the back-and-forth correspondence. On September 5, the day after Rivers was pronounced dead, Brennan sent a one-word email to Robinson—“Done.”

To bolster JAG’s case, the admiral called former CIA Deputy Director David Cohen, the last surviving senior member of Obama’s intelligence faction, to the stand.

He had served under Brennan and the deceased Avril Haines from 2015-2017.

READ MORE: Avril Haines Military Tribunal Slated for August 10

Under oath, he testified he had overheard a phone call on which Brennan told an unknown person, “Yeah, we sent Rivers down the river.”

Another former CIA employee, “Viper,” testified that Brennan had sent a CIA “black squad” to Mount Sinai hospital while Rivers was having routine throat surgery.

Viper claimed that CIA operatives masquerading as doctors forced their way into the operating room, ejected the actual medical staff, and overdosed Rivers with propofol, a potent intravenous anesthetic used to induce and maintain general anesthesia for surgery.

When Admiral Flatt asked “Viper” how he knew Rivers’ death, he admitted to having had “peripheral” involvement, saying he had attended a briefing at which a “CIA Kill Squad” discussed administering the drug via a tampered IV line.

“It was deliberate,” Viper said. “The Obamas wanted her silenced before she could talk more.”

“So, what you’re saying is, the defendant, Michal Robinson, was so threatened by Rivers he and Barack wanted her dead?” the admiral asked the witness.

“Absolutely,” Viper said. “For whatever reason, they saw her as compromising their secrecy, and it wasn’t even a secret, and if it was, it was the worst-kept secret in Washington; they damn sure wanted her dead.”

Robinson’s lawyer tried in vain to challenge Viper’s and Shadow’s testimony, but their words were unimpeachable.

After dismissing the witness, Admiral Flatt showed the panel an email Robinson had sent to Democratic House and Senate members on November 9, 2016, the day after Trump pummeled the late Hillary Clinton.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

It read, “We can’t let this stand. Mobilize the assets; beat the fraud.”

As the admiral spoke, Robinson stirred in his seat, his dark eyes open to narrow slits, like knife cuts, glaring at both Admiral Flatt and the panelists.

Robinson’s lips parted, and he uttered, “fuckers,” before his attorney implored him to stay quiet and requested a brief recess to mollify his client.

“We’ll adjourn 30 minutes,” the admiral said, “but that’s it. You and detainee Robinson have had a year to prepare a defense.”

We will publish Part III tomorrow.