By Lance D Johnson

August 15, 2025

As deadly fentanyl continues to flood U.S. borders, killing more than 100,000 Americans annually, it's time to confront a harsh reality: The current approach is simply not working.

Mexico, with its crippled government and powerful cartels, has proven incapable of decisively stopping this insidious tide.

Instead of relying on fruitless diplomatic gestures and weak-kneed cooperation, the United States must now take the offensive, striking at the very core of the problem before it tears the country apart.

Mexico's President Draws Red Line: US Kinetic Operations Against Drug Cartels Not Welcome On Her Soil

Following a New York Times report that President Trump has issued a directive authorizing the Department of Defense (DoD) to conduct direct military operations against certain Latin American drug cartels designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected any U.S. military presence on Mexican soil.

"The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out," Sheinbaum said, who was quoted by a new NYT report.

She added that her administration would review President Trump's order.

The only way to stop the flow of fentanyl is to cut the head off the snake, and that will require an unthinkable military action in Mexico — a move that could redefine the geopolitical balance of power in the Americas.

Key points:

President Trump's directive authorizes U.S. military operations directly against specified Mexican drug cartels.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected any U.S. military presence on her soil.

The crisis was exacerbated by the criminal Biden regime's open-border policies.

President Trump's strategy aims to disrupt financial and structural elements of the cartels.

Mexican cooperation is critical but fragile, with potential withdrawal if U.S. military action crosses certain boundaries.

Claudia Sheinbaum's opinion doesn't really matter, regarding military intervention into Mexico, considering that Mexico has facilitated deadly weapons into US territory for years.

The destructive tide: Fentanyl's silent invasion

The fentanyl crisis is not just a criminal issue; it’s an existential threat to the United States. Consider the mounting toll: over 100,000 American lives lost every year, families torn apart and communities devastated.

The cartels behind this devastation are not your average street gangs — they are highly organized, ruthless and technologically advanced.

They do not operate under the same laws that govern most of the world.

Their reach extends beyond drug trafficking, as they engage in human trafficking and other crimes that threaten national security.

Historically, U.S. responses to drug trafficking have been largely reactive, focusing on border patrols and interdictions.

However, these efforts have been insufficient against the prolific organizations that crisscross borders with ease.

The situation has only worsened under the criminal Biden administration's globalist, open-border policies, which have inadvertently opened the floodgates for cartels.

This has turned countless American cities into battlegrounds, where parents struggle to keep their children safe from the lethal grip of addiction.

The cartels, however, are not just powerful — many are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), fully capable of undermining state institutions and functioning as parallel governments.

Their reach extends far beyond the southern border. As a result, the cartels pose a national security risk akin to foreign aggression.

And just like any military threat, they demand a response that is not bound by traditional legal or diplomatic constraints.

A new approach: Cutting the head off the snake

President Trump's directive to the Department of Defense (DoD) signals a fundamental shift in strategy, aiming to break the stranglehold of these cartels by directly targeting their financial and operational centers.

This is no longer about border security — it's about confronting the true heart of the threat.

The U.S. will focus on disrupting the flow of precursor chemicals from China, targeting the financial hubs that fuel the cartels, and dismantling their command structures.

Yet, this strategy faces significant challenges. Chief among them is the cooperation of the Mexican government, which holds the keys to this endeavor.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has made it clear that she will not allow U.S. military actions on Mexican soil, a stance supported by centuries of U.S. interventions in Latin America.

This raises a critical question: Can the United States afford to let the situation continue unchecked, or is it time to take decisive action, even if it risks alienating a key ally?

Or is Mexico an ally at all, having facilitated deadly weapons into the US for years?

The parallels between this crisis and the war on terror are unsettling.

Just as terrorists exploited safe havens to launch attacks, cartels operate with virtual impunity in territories where they wield more power than legitimate governments.

This is not a problem that can be solved with border walls alone.

It demands a comprehensive, coordinated effort, one that includes securing supply chains, disrupting financial networks, and dismantling the cartels' operational bases.

The time for partial measures has passed.

Mexico, long weary of U.S. military action on its soil, stands at a crossroads.

On one side, there is the temptation to turn a blind eye, hoping that the problem will somehow resolve itself. On the other, there is the recognition that the cartels are too powerful to be contained without decisive action.

The stakes are higher than ever: Failure to act could result in the further erosion of national sovereignty and continue the brutal cycle of violence that has plagued both sides of the border.

BOTTOMLINE

This article frames the U.S. drug crisis—particularly the flow of fentanyl—as an "invasion" by Mexico using "deadly weapons," and calls for U.S. military strikes into Mexican territory as a response.

"Deadly weapons" interpretation: The article likely equates fentanyl and other drugs to "weapons," as cartels produce and smuggle them across the border, contributing to U.S. overdose deaths. Fentanyl, often laced into other drugs, is synthesized in Mexico using chemical precursors primarily from China and is a leading cause of overdose fatalities.

Counterpoint on weapons flow : Ironically, a significant portion of the "deadly weapons" enabling cartel violence—firearms—are smuggled from the U.S. into Mexico. Estimates suggest over 200,000 guns cross southward annually from licensed U.S. dealers , arming cartels and exacerbating instability that drives migration and drug production. Cartels have also adopted advanced tactics like drone bombs and land mines, some involving U.S.-sourced components.

The Fentanyl and Overdose Crisis in Context

The U.S. is grappling with a severe opioid epidemic, where fentanyl plays a central role.

Here's a snapshot of recent data:

These deaths are tragic and have fueled calls for aggressive action, but experts note the crisis stems from multifaceted issues: demand in the U.S., global supply chains (e.g., Chinese precursors), and cartel operations enabled by corruption and U.S.-sourced guns.

Proposals for U.S. Military Operations in Mexico

In the past week (as of August 13, 2025), reports indicate President Trump signed a secret directive authorizing the Pentagon to prepare plans for military force against Latin American drug cartels, potentially including airstrikes, naval blockades, or special operations on foreign soil. This builds on his campaign promises to designate cartels as terrorist organizations and act unilaterally if Mexico doesn't curb the flow. U.S. force has been used against traffickers before (e.g., in the 1980s–1990s), but this represents an escalation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected any "invasion," stating Mexico will defend its sovereignty while continuing cooperation. Politicians warn of repercussions, including risks to U.S. tourists and bilateral relations.

Analysts argue a U.S. invasion or strikes could lead to disaster—escalating violence, straining alliances, and provoking retaliation (e.g., against Americans in Mexico). It might also distract from root causes like U.S. gun exports and domestic addiction treatment. Alternatives include enhanced diplomacy, border tech, and targeting financial networks.

