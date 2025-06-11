Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Careful with that thought. Seems the conflicting sources lean toward Anaesthesiol Clin Pharmacol. 2010 Oct-Dec; 26(4): 517–520.

PMCID: PMC3087269PMID: 21547182

Methylene Blue: Revisited

Prashant R. Ginimuge and S.D. Jyothi

Author information Copyright and License information PMC Disclaimer

The methylenedioxy molecule appears in psychiatric drugs like the extremely potent and dangerous antidepressant paroxetine (Paxil), about which I have written and testified in court voluminously. The methylenedioxy molecule also appears in MDMA and in methylene blue.21

The methamphetamine molecule, which is the basis of MDMA, is far better known as an extremely potent and highly addictive drug as confirmed by the National Institute of Drug Abuse:22

* Methamphetamine is a lab-made (synthetic) stimulant with high addiction potential. When sold as shiny bluish-white rocks or crystals, it may be called “crystal meth,” “Tina,” or “ice.”

* Methamphetamine’s short-term effects typically include feelings of euphoria and increased alertness and energy. It can also cause serious negative health effects, including paranoia, anxiety, rapid heart rate, irregular heartbeat, stroke, or even death. Long-term use may lead to insomnia, memory loss, the development of a substance use disorder, and other health problems.

* Methamphetamine, taken alone or combined with fentanyl, contributes to the overdose crisis in the United States.

MDMA is a result of tweaking methamphetamine, producing a drug too neurotoxic for the FDA to approve for anything. Popularly known as Ecstasy, it is taken at raves and used by addicts.

For a further introduction to the dangers of MDMA, review the drug at Drugs.com. MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly): Effects, Hazards & Extent of Use – Drugs.com

I have spent a considerable portion of my professional life examining the effects stimulant drugs and antidepressants on children and adults, writing medical and popular books about them, writing scientific analyses in journals,, testifying in court and before government agencies, including a special government Consensus Conference and Congressional Hearings. To me, with all that background, RFK’s promotion of both methylene blue and MDMA is unconscionable and bizarre. We already know that these drugs jack up brain function in dangerous and disorganized ways, all abnormal. We know they can cause permanent brain dysfunction and damage.

We also know more than enough about “psychological flexibility” and amphetamine. Amphetamines “work” by causing obsessive-compulsive driven behavior that often results in obedience to authority that is extreme, inflexible, and harmful to free will. It was used by the Japanese when ordering kamikaze pilots to their deaths by crashing into American ships.23 It caused a disastrous failed bombing attack that killed Canadians in Afghanistan.24 It forces children to pay attention in class and to copy things down on their paper, without any evidence of helping them learn anything.25

Testing amphetamines on active-duty soldiers should be illegal. In fact, the article reporting the DOD commitment of $9.8 million to study psychedelics for active-duty troops notes that “the U.S. government first conducted illegal experiments with psychedelics on soldiers half a century ago.”

The FDA has already rejected an application from Lykos Therapeutics to use MDMA for treating PTSD.26 Kennedy was critical of the FDA for doing this. But others have indicated that Lykos was actually coaching people in the experiments to evaluate themselves as better for the sake of the movement.27

Though MDMA is often called a psychedelic, it is not. It’s a high-power amphetamine on which some people experience mild psychedelic experiences. MDMA proponents are repeatedly calling it a psychedelic as a euphemism and as a broader promotion of truly psychedelic drugs like LSD. The dark places from which this new poisoning of America is coming have deep roots in the Deep State, especially the DoD and the CIA. As my wife, Ginger, recently reminded me, the legitimacy of the anti-war movement during the Vietnam War was undermined by the CIA and its MK-Ultra program, in part by spreading hallucinogens, especially LSD, among the participants at giant meetings and individually as well.

RFK Brings a Psychedelic Advocate into a Critical Role in Trump’s Administration

Many supporters of President Trump have wondered how he could have nominated a Surgeon General who promotes psychedelic drugs. Dr. Casey Means is a friend of RFK Jr., and he is behind her appointment. She is not facing the fact that mRNA Covid vaccines are causing a massive number of deaths and disabilities. She is rhapsodic in her support of psychedelics and promotes them in her book. chemical that

