By Sayan Bose

July 1, 2025

A TOP Iranian cleric has issued a fatwa against President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - calling for their deaths.

In the Islamic religious decree, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi branded both leaders as "enemies of God".

The Fatwa has been released by the office of the Grand Ayatollah and published by Islamic Republic state media, including the government-affiliated ISNA, IRGC-linked Fars News and Tasnim News, and Tehran municipality-run Hamshahri.

The family of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic’s founder and first Supreme Leader, has also indirectly endorsed the murder Fatwa, with their news outlet Jamaran publishing and promoting the text.

The Iran State Radio and Television (IRIB) building hit by an Israeli strike. Credit: Shutterstock Editorial

An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv, Israel. Credit: AP

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv. Credit: AP

Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi is an Iranian Shia Marja and religious leader. Credit: Alamy

A picture of the fatwa released by the Iranian mullah, thought to be a close aid to Khamenei

The Shiite cleric issued the fatwa after the 12-Day war between Israel and Iran, which was also briefly joined by the US following American military strikes against Tehran.

It effectively states that President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu "waged war against [Allah] and must be made to regret their words and actions.

"Those who threaten the leadership and integrity of the Islamic Ummah are to be considered [mohareb]," it added.

Under the Iranian under Iranian penal code, mohareb - someone who wages war against god - must be punished by "execution or crucifixion” or face “amputation of the right hand and left foot or exile".

The fatwa also forbids any Muslim to cooperate with or support the two leaders - and says that any jihadist who is killed while attacking them will receive a reward from Allah, the New York Sun reports.

It reads: "It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes.

"[A] Muslim who abides by his Muslim duty and suffers hardship or loss in their campaign, they will be rewarded as a fighter in the way of God, God willing."

Critics of the Mullahs' regime have condemned the fatwa, calling it a state-endorsed incitement to global terrorism.

Popular British-Iranian commentator Niyak Ghorbani said: "The West must realize: the Islamic Republic is not only targeting its own people — it is preparing for global violence in the name of religion."

The fatwa comes just days after President Trump said he saved Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from an "ugly death".

It comes as Tehran contradicted the Ayatollah by admitting damage done to their nuclear sites was "severe"

During the 12-Day War, the Israelis, on multiple occasions, suggested that targeting Ayatollah Khamenei was "not off the table".

But President Trump, who said he knew exactly where the supreme leader had been hiding, did not let the US forces or the IDF" assassinate Khamenei.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump raged: "I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH.

"And he does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'

"I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life."

Trump also blasted the Ayatollah's claims that Iran won the war.

He said: "Why would the so-called 'Supreme Leader,' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so.

"As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie."

Iran's top mullah Khamenei, 86, claimed victory over Israel and America despite his country being hammered for almost two weeks.

He ludicrously claimed Iran had almost crushed Israel, and the government in Tel Aviv was on the verge of collapse.

That's despite the IDF controlling the skies over Tehran, assassinating dozens of top generals and nuclear scientists, and destroying dozens of valuable missile batteries in just 12 days of fighting.

Khamenei also said that Iran had given the US a "severe slap" to its face and that it had "gained nothing" from the attack on Iran's nuke plants.

The Ayatollah said: “The American regime entered a direct war because it felt that if it did not, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed.

"However, it gained no achievements from this war.

“Here, too, the Islamic Republic emerged victorious, and in return, the Islamic Republic delivered a severe slap to America’s face.”

President Donald Trump speaks as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves following a meeting in the White House. Credit: Reuters

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in Tehran, Iran on June 26. Credit: Getty

President Trump also floated the idea of a regime change in Tehran to "Make Iran Great Again" after bombing the Islamic Republic.

Less than a day after the US military blitzed three key facilities central to the Iranian regime's nuclear ambitions, President Trump hinted that the Mullahs' regime could well be toppled.

The president wrote in a post on Truth Social: "It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change', but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!"

President Trump's post came despite his MAGA administration repeatedly saying the US is not looking for a regime change in Iran.

The 12-Day War began On June 13 when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion - a sophisticated campaign of bombing which targeted Iran's military nuclear sites.

The Israelis also brilliantly orchestrated Operation Red Wedding - 30 top Iranian military chiefs killed in near-simultaneous blitz as Israel sought to root out the country's military strength entirely.

Iran retaliated by launching daily salvos of ballistic missiles across Israel, but failed to hit any strategic targets.

Less than a fortnight later, President Trump joined the Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

Satellite images of Iran's nuke site Fordow show damage after a US airstrike.

The US military's flagship B-2 Spirit stealth bombers dropped more than a dozen 30,000lb GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP).

US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth strategic bombers, with the 509th Bomb Wing, approaches a KC-135 tanker to refuel (file picture). Credit: Alamy

A building on fire after an Israeli attack in Tehran. Credit: EPA

A drone view shows an impacted residential site, following an early morning missile attack from Iran on Israel. Credit: Reuters

The bunker-buster bombs were used to hit Iran's Fordow Nuclear Enrichment Plant.

Iran, which vowed to hit US military bases across the Middle East, sought its revenge by launching missiles at Al-Udeid Air Base - America's biggest military station in the region.

But Tehran seemingly cooked up a fake attack after passing warnings to its Qatari allies, which allowed all US service personnel and aircraft to be moved out of harm’s way.

President Trump dubbed the expected response "weak" before announcing that a ceasefire deal had been reached between the Israelis and Iranians.

But even with a ceasefire being agreed upon, President Trump made it clear he would "absolutely" consider bombing Iran again if it was ever needed.

He told reporters in the White House he would "without question" attack the country if US intelligence pointed towards Iran enriching uranium to concerning levels.

It comes as Iran held a funeral for the commanders wiped out in the war.

The event was severely plagued by "Death to America" chants and the burning of Israeli flags throughout the day.

Additional Notes from Khosro Isfahani

SENIOR RESEARCH ANALYST

(ONE) The Fatwa, in nature if not wording, is similar to the February 1989 Fatwa issued by the Islamic Republic’s first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, calling for the killing of British author Salman Rushdie in reaction to his novel The Satanic Verses.

Despite Khomeini dying in 1989, the Fatwa remained in force, and the Islamic Republic celebrated its partial fulfillment in 2022 when Hadi Mattar stabbed and injured Rushdie in an assassination attempt.

(TWO) This Fatwa genuinely exists and clearly states a call to murder the President of the United States, unlike the nonexistent Fatwa the Islamic Republic claims prohibits the development of nuclear weapons.

