By Bob Unruh

March 28, 2026

It’s a huge win for President Donald Trump in his agenda to enforce the nation’s border and immigration laws.

That’s according to Attorney General Pam Bondi, who cited the decision from the 8th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals.

That court was the second, following the 5th Circuit, to determine that illegal aliens nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers do not have to face bond hearings.

The demand multiple times has come from leftists who have presumed that illegal aliens in the United States, unless they have committed crimes other than border and immigration violations, are innocent residents.

“Massive court victory against activist judges and for President Trump’s law and order agenda,” Bondi said.

The 8th Circuit had just reversed a lower ruling in the fight.

The specific fight was on behalf of Mexican national Joaquin Herrera Avila, arrested in Minneapolis. He failed to produce papers allowing him to be in the U.S. and was detained without bond.

A report at Fox News said the appeals court overturned a district judge’s decision to grant Avila habeas corpus.

President Trump scores ‘massive court victory’ with appellate ruling on ICE detention

The Eighth Circuit reversed a Minnesota district court ruling in a 2-1 decision, aligning with a similar Fifth Circuit ruling last month

“We reverse and remand [that ruling] for proceedings consistent with this opinion,” the split decision said.

Judge Bobby Shepherd of Arkansas authored the majority and concluded the lower court used a federal law that allows for detention without bond of “an alien who is an applicant for admission.”

Avila was not an “applicant” as he lived and worked in the U.S. for many years.

However, he never sought residency status.

“The Eighth Circuit has held that illegal aliens can be detained without bond — following a similar ruling from the Fifth Circuit last month. The law is very clear, but Democrats and activist judges haven’t wanted to enforce it. This administration WILL,” Bondi explained.

“Imagine how many illegal alien crimes could have been averted if the left had simply followed the law?”

Commentator and social influencer Gunther Eagleman said it was a significant win over “activist” judges.

“Key decision: Illegal aliens already inside the U.S. can be detained without bond during removal proceedings. This is a massive victory for the deportation mission. Leftist judges can no longer force DHS to simply release invaders into our communities to commit more crimes. Huge L for open borders,” he said.

This decision slams the brakes on years of activist judicial sabotage that let open-borders radicals flood America with millions of illegals while shielding them from deportation.

READ MORE:

Attorney General Pam Bondi Drops American Bar Association, Ends Special Treatment from Department of Justice

70 Years After Operation Wetback, Majority of Americans Favor Mass Deportation Again After Pedophile Joe Biden Allows the Invasion of America by Illegal Aliens

THE STEAL: Survey finds that 1 out of 10 illegals is registered to vote this fall in federal elections

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Hammering Illegal Aliens with $10 Billion in Fines to Force Self-Deportation, and It’s Working

“Operation Tidal Wave” Leads to Approximately 800 Arrests of Illegals, Including Gang Members, Killers, Terrorists in Florida

BOTTOMLINE

The court reversed a Minnesota federal district judge’s order granting habeas corpus relief to Joaquin Herrera Avila, a Mexican national who entered the U.S. illegally years earlier, was arrested in the interior during a traffic stop for lacking legal documents, and was detained by ICE without a bond hearing.

Under 8 U.S.C. § 1225(b)(2)(A), aliens who are present in the United States but have never been lawfully “admitted” are treated as “applicants for admission” (and thus “seeking admission”).

This triggers mandatory detention without bond during removal proceedings, rather than the discretionary bond hearing process under § 1226(a) that applies to some other categories of detained noncitizens.

The court emphasized that this equalizes treatment between people stopped at the border and those encountered in the interior.

Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the decision on X, calling it a “massive court victory against activist judges and for President Trump’s law and order agenda.”

This is a straightforward statutory interpretation dispute over how broadly 8 U.S.C. § 1225 applies inside the U.S. It will likely be cited in future cases and could head to the Supreme Court if circuits split further or the losing side petitions for review.

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