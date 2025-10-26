By Ethan White

October 26, 2025

Over 2,700 illegal immigrants have been confirmed on the voter rolls in Texas.

Confirmed through direct cross-verification with federal citizenship records.

These people were not supposed to be there. But they were. And they were fully registered and eligible to vote until exposed. That’s how far the infiltration has gone.

This is part of a deliberate, coordinated system designed to weaken electoral integrity and feed false legitimacy into outcomes that serve the global elite.

For years, the establishment has worked behind closed doors to erode citizen-only voting protections.

This recent discovery in Texas confirms what has already been known underground: that noncitizens have been inserted into the system quietly, methodically, and with full cooperation from state-level operatives, NGO networks, and foreign-backed data manipulators.

These aren’t random individuals slipping through.

Each illegal voter registration is part of a mapped operation—facilitated by open-border organizations, tech-based registration drives, and Democrat-controlled counties that obstruct audits and conceal the structure of their local rolls.

It’s not about immigrants seeking opportunity. It’s about votes being manufactured to replace the will of American citizens.

The same groups that bus migrants from the southern border into sanctuary hubs are the ones managing “voter outreach” programs in low-income districts.

This is a top-down election interference campaign financed by money that doesn’t come from taxpayers. The money runs through layers of cutouts, foundations, and private alliances aligned with globalist interests.

Texas uncovered this because it had access to the SAVE database—only possible because of a data-sharing policy authorized by President Trump.

No state had been given that kind of access before.

They were kept in the dark on purpose. Previous administrations blocked it. They protected the system, not the people.

They buried real citizenship verification under bureaucracy while claiming the system was secure. Texas cut through that.

Now it’s out. Thousands of foreign nationals, on paper, were granted the power to vote—just like citizens. And if Texas has over 2,700, then the national number is exponentially larger.

The real count across the country could be in the hundreds of thousands. Those votes shift electoral maps. They rewire power. They overwrite reality.

In every swing state that halted counting in 2020, local systems were flooded with same-day registrations and unverifiable mail-in ballots.

The data trails were buried under consent decrees and emergency procedures, many of which were written and implemented by law firms with ties to international financial institutions and media conglomerates.

The same media conglomerates that now downplay this discovery in Texas as “nothing alarming.” There is no coincidence in that.

What’s happening is bigger than ballot stuffing or outdated software. It’s population displacement via documentation.

Foreign identities are being embedded in our voter systems at scale, through systems designed to bypass verification, shield records, and decentralize accountability.

The objective is to nullify the native voter altogether—to make American citizens politically irrelevant while their country is transformed under a corporate-statist framework controlled by unelected transnational forces.

This is how it was built to function once the takeover began.

The discovery in Texas is the fracture point. It exposes the mechanism. This is the opening moment of a massive unraveling that threatens the entire operational infrastructure of electoral control.

The question is no longer whether fraud occurred. It’s how much has been buried. How much has been digitized, auto-verified, and pushed through backend systems designed to prevent scrutiny.

Local officials didn’t miss this. They were trained to ignore it.

In many counties, the registration processes were handed off to third-party contractors connected to globalist voting initiatives.

This is a full-spectrum infiltration strategy built over two decades.

The people overseeing elections in some of these counties are members of the same forums, foundations, and international alliances that promote borderless governance and digital identity control.

President Trump is aware. He has ordered internal reviews across multiple swing states. Not public hearings—classified forensic reviews.

The findings are not being leaked for a reason. These aren’t political optics. These are national security-level breaches tied to international actors.

Full-spectrum audits are underway and the system doesn’t want that known.

The same networks that embedded noncitizens into our voter rolls are also connected to the same entities pushing Central Bank Digital Currency infrastructure, biometric health ID systems, and ESG-based social compliance programs.

It’s all one system—engineered to erase national borders, cancel election legitimacy, and transfer control of the American republic to transnational managerial authorities.

The voting system is no longer just about representation. It’s about access—access to levers of control. If that access is no longer gated by citizenship, then control belongs to whoever can best exploit the system.

Right now, that control sits with corporate foundations, globalist billionaires, and data brokers operating under the shield of civil rights law and humanitarian cover stories.

This Texas report is the beginning of exposure. But it is not enough to reveal. There must be consequences.

People embedded in these operations must be identified. Names. Positions. Digital logs. Arrests. The time for polite policy debate ended when federal citizenship law was erased from the voter registration process.

The operation is failing. And now it’s visible.

The next steps matter: federal criminal charges, emergency audits, voter ID enforcement across all states, and the full dismantling of the foreign-influenced NGO networks that operate inside our electoral architecture.

This is a war being fought without a declaration. And it’s already claimed territory. Texas just pulled the curtain back—but what it revealed runs far deeper than 2,700 fraudulent voters.

The American vote has been weaponized. The fix has been in motion. And it’s being broken now. President Trump is pushing forward with internal clean-up, state by state, because he knows the machinery was never going to reform itself.

The elites who orchestrated this want permanent power. Their time is over.

Their system is crumbling.

Now the people have to finish what’s been started. Clean the rolls. Burn the networks. Reclaim the republic.

No delays. No compromises. No excuses.

BOTTOMLINE

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced on October 21, 2025, that a cross-check of the state’s voter registration database against the federal SAVE (Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements) database identified 2,724 potential noncitizens registered to vote.

These flagged individuals are not confirmed to have voted illegally yet; instead, the cases have been referred to all 254 counties in Texas for a 30-day citizenship verification process, after which ineligible registrations will be removed and any confirmed illegal voting referred to the Attorney General for prosecution.

Nelson credited the Trump administration for expanding free access to the SAVE database, calling it a “game changer” for maintaining accurate voter lists.

Governor Greg Abbott stated that since Senate Bill 1 was signed in 2021, Texas has removed over one million ineligible or outdated registrations from the voter rolls, emphasizing ongoing efforts to prevent illegal voting.

The highest concentrations of these potential noncitizens were in Harris County (362), Dallas County (277), Bexar County (201), and El Paso County (165).

This announcement has sparked discussions on election integrity, with some conservative outlets highlighting it as evidence of vulnerabilities in voter registration systems.

Similar purges have occurred before in Texas—for instance, in August 2024, the state removed over 1 million ineligible voters, including about 6,500 noncitizens, of whom nearly 2,000 had voting histories and were referred for prosecution.

Back in 2019, Texas identified around 95,000 potential noncitizens on rolls, with about 58,000 having voted, leading to investigations.

