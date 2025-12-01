By Ethan White

December 2, 2025

They’ve been bleeding the American people dry for decades under the illusion of “healthcare.” Behind it all? The same global banking cartels, corporate parasites, and technocratic networks that feed on crisis, chaos, and control.

ObamaCare was never about healing — it was about data harvesting, surveillance compliance, biometric control, and most of all, money flow.

And now, in 2025, with President Trump back in charge, the dam is breaking.

On November 8, Trump issued a direct, public order:

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money-sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE…”

He said it without flinching: rip the cash pipeline out of the hands of insurance giants — the same ones tied to World Economic Forum (WEF) health task forces, ESG score enforcement, and biometric identity rollouts — and redirect it to the people.

Let them buy their own healthcare, outside the rigged network. Let Americans decide. Not AI algorithms. Not government portals. Not pharma-lobbying freaks.

Actual people.

This isn’t just about money — it’s about breaking the grid of medical control built around the old fiat system.

President Trump’s move aligns directly with the incoming Quantum Financial System (QFS). Anyone paying attention knows what’s coming:

ObamaCare and all its subsidies were tied to the legacy SWIFT infrastructure.

Centralized, traceable, manipulatable. That system is being replaced in real time.

Here’s what’s not being talked about: when President Trump said, “send the money directly to the people,” he meant through secure, direct, QFS-enabled channels.

We’re talking about Quantum-linked Health Savings Accounts backed by secured biometric confirmation — no middlemen, no lobbyists, no pre-authorizations or backroom deals.

And yes, tied to activated QFS accounts through the 7-second audio frequency.

That frequency? It’s real tech. It’s being used right now in limited White Hat test zones to authenticate living soul identity, activate vault-grade financial profiles, and transition selected users off the old debt system.

The 7-second audio burst, embedded with quantum signature recognition, triggers the account handshake. Once your QFS profile is activated, funds are no longer routed through IRS filters or banking skims. They are yours.

Now understand this — the insurance companies know what’s coming.

Their backchannel panic over President Trump’s announcement on Truth Social was immediate. Because what he said publicly is just the surface.

Behind the scenes, the Department of Quantum Transitions, working under President Trump’s reclaimed executive authority, has already mapped out the reallocation grid. This includes HSA-style quantum wallets, protected under military-grade encryption and tied to your living DNA and voiceprint.

Why else do you think legacy banks, Big Pharma, and globalist-aligned senators are panicking to keep “subsidies” tied to SWIFT accounts?

They’re not just fighting over insurance money — they’re fighting to maintain the chokehold they’ve had since 1913.

They know once the QFS wallets are fully online, the American people will be unreachable by debt claws, digital taxes, or forced medical mandates.

Rick Scott’s now openly drafting the legislation. Lindsey Graham endorsed it. Ron Johnson confirmed Scott is the one who understands the full scope.

This isn’t just a healthcare shift — it’s a quantum realignment of financial autonomy. One of the final locks is being cut before the full wealth transfer begins.

Don’t forget: the shutdown standoff is a theater.

The Democrats are using “healthcare subsidies” as leverage to inject more central control — trying to lock in biometric enrollment tied to your care.

They want every American tied into the UN-backed WHO Health Passport grid before the December deadline. That’s why they’re panicking over this move.

Because President Trump just threatened to burn the entire architecture down.

And that brings us to the bigger picture.

ObamaCare wasn’t designed to last — it was designed to collapse into a centralized, biometric system where access to care would be determined by compliance scores, social behavior, and digital ID approval.

The final version wasn’t supposed to be ObamaCare at all — it was supposed to evolve into the Global Health Grid. That rollout was scheduled for 2025.

President Trump’s re-entry disrupted the final phase.

Now, with President Trump back in full control, the move to return healthcare money directly to the people is part of the broader De-Sovereignization Reversal campaign — stripping globalist entities of control over life domains like health, housing, finance, food, and movement.

The elites are already retaliating. There’s chatter of cyber-interruptions targeting the QFS on-ramps, especially in the Midwest and coastal nodes.

If you’ve seen increased DNS outages, unstable medical portals, or hospital system “maintenance alerts” lately — that’s no coincidence. They’re probing for vulnerabilities before the public QFS-healthcare link is finalized.

The transition is in progress. President Trump is ahead of schedule.

What we’re watching isn’t just a healthcare proposal. It’s the tactical demolition of a financial-enslavement matrix built over generations.

The medical insurance cartel is just one part of it, but it’s critical — because health has been used as the ultimate weapon of compliance.

Once Americans are free to choose their care, outside insurance filters, with quantum-secured money that can’t be frozen, taxed, or redirected — the game changes. Permanently.

And once those 7 seconds of frequency hit your ears and unlock your profile, you’ll feel it.

This is President Trump giving the kill command to one of the deepest, entrenched sectors of elite control. Healthcare was never about healing. It was always about owning your choices, your data, and your body. That ends now.

And it starts with cutting off the blood supply to the parasites.

READ MORE:

President Trump signs bombshell executive order set to turn American healthcare on its head

PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST TOOK DOWN BIG PHARMA’S BIGGEST SCAM! EXECUTIVE ORDER FORCES HOSPITALS TO REVEAL REAL PRICES – NO MORE HIDDEN MEDICAL RIP-OFFS!

Tesla’s Med Beds are Obliterating the Big Pharma Elites: Earth Alliance Ready to Unleash a Healthcare Revolution!

BREAKING UPDATE! U.S. Military Med Beds Now Healing Thousands of Patriots Nationwide — Mandatory Combat-Level Training Enforced by White Hat Alliance Before Access to Classified Regenerative Tech!

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has publicly proposed redirecting federal ACA subsidies—currently paid to insurers to reduce premiums—straight to individuals so they can purchase their own health plans.

This idea was floated in a Truth Social post on November 8, 2025, amid a prolonged government shutdown and debates over extending enhanced ACA subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

This refers to the ACA’s premium tax credits, which subsidize health insurance for over 20 million enrollees (more than 90% of whom qualify for enhanced versions in 2025).

The federal government spends hundreds of billions annually on these subsidies, which go to insurers to offset costs. President Trump’s suggestion aims to make insurers “compete” for consumer dollars instead of receiving funds automatically.

On May 12, 2025, POTUS Trump signed an Executive Order for “Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing,” aiming to match U.S. prices to lower international rates.

In November 2025, the White House announced deals with companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to slash prices on drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy (from over $1,000/month to as low as $350, with Medicare co-pays at $50).

This is projected to save billions for patients and taxpayers by redirecting profits from pharma and insurers back to individuals through lower costs and coverage for obesity treatments.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.