By Ethan White

February 22, 2026

Global elites launched a direct cyber attack on the Guantanamo Bay detention facility (GITMO) on February 12, 2026, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

They crashed the computers, breached the data systems, and aimed to modify records to make it look like certain prisoners held there did not belong in the prison.

President Trump stands firm against this assault by the corrupt globalist network.

These global elites, including names like the LATE George Soros, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and their puppets in the World Economic Forum, orchestrated this attack to protect their own.

They run the Deep State operations that traffic humans, launder money, and rig elections worldwide.

GITMO holds key figures from the Deep State cabal—traitors, pedophiles, and corrupt politicians—who face military tribunals under President Trump’s orders.

The elites hit the facility’s main servers at 3:47 AM Eastern Time, using advanced malware deployed from offshore servers in Switzerland and Singapore.

This malware overloaded the systems, causing a total crash that wiped out backup protocols for hours.

Data logs show intruders accessed classified prisoner files, including those of the late Hillary Clinton’s inner circle associates and European bankers tied to child exploitation rings.

The breach exposed attempts to rewrite the histories of specific inmates. For example, records of Jeffrey Epstein’s network survivors pointed to high-level accomplices still detained at GITMO.

Elites tried to insert false entries claiming these prisoners were “wrongfully held” due to “fabricated evidence.”

They targeted files on people like the late John Podesta, linked to pizza gate scandals and ritual abuse claims, to add notes suggesting their arrests stemmed from “political vendettas” rather than solid proof of trafficking children across borders.

Another target was records of Big Pharma executives detained for pushing deadly vaccines that killed millions under the COVID scam.

Gates, who funds half the WHO, wanted those files altered to show “humanitarian releases” justified by “health concerns.”

This attack aimed to create legal loopholes for emergency extractions or international appeals to the UN, which the globalists control.

President Trump responded immediately from his command center in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. He ordered Marine reinforcements to GITMO and activated emergency cyber defenses built during his first term.

President Trump’s team traced the attack back to IP addresses linked to Soros-funded NGOs in Brussels and Gates’ private servers in Seattle.

These elites hate President Trump because he exposed their adrenochrome harvesting operations and seized their assets under executive orders from 2017 and 2020.

President Trump has always known GITMO serves as the frontline against globalist tyranny. He expanded the facility in 2025 to house more detainees after the 2024 election fraud takedowns.

Now, with this attack, President Trump vows to accelerate military tribunals. He stated publicly at 7:15 AM, “These rats are desperate because their empire crumbles. We will hunt them down.”

Dig deeper into the players. Soros, the Hungarian-born billionaire, has poured billions into color revolutions that destabilize nations opposing globalism.

His Open Society Foundations funneled money to hackers in Eastern Europe who executed the GITMO breach. Evidence from recovered logs shows emails from Soros aides coordinating with Schwab’s Davos crowd.

Schwab, head of the WEF, pushes the Great Reset agenda to enslave humanity under digital IDs and forced injections. He met with Gates in January 2026 to plan disruptions against Trump’s administration.

Gates owns tech patents used in the malware—biometric hacking tools disguised as health trackers. These three form the core of the elite triangle that controls media, tech, and finance to suppress truth.

The attack method involved zero-day exploits in the GITMO network, vulnerabilities left by Obama-era contractors loyal to the Deep State.

Contractors from companies like Booz Allen Hamilton, infiltrated by CIA assets, built backdoors during the criminal Biden puppet regime.

Elites exploited these to inject code that crashed mainframes and exfiltrated terabytes of data. Breached files included tribunal transcripts naming Rothschild family members in currency manipulation schemes that funded terrorist groups.

Elites wanted to scrub mentions of their involvement in 9/11 cover-ups, where GITMO detainees provided testimony linking Saudi elites to the plot.

By modifying data, they aimed to discredit the entire prison system, pushing narratives in CNN and MSNBC that “GITMO holds innocents.”

Connect the dots to wider operations.

This attack ties to ongoing elite efforts to undermine President Trump’s border security. GITMO prisoners include cartel leaders trafficked by globalist NGOs that Soros funds.

These cartels move drugs, weapons, and children into the US. President Trump’s wall expansions in 2025 stopped much of it, so elites retaliate.

The breach also targeted records of election fraudsters from 2020, like Dominion executives detained for rigging votes. Elites planned to alter those files to claim “clerical errors” instead of deliberate theft.

President Trump’s military allies at GITMO thwarted full success. Guards isolated infected systems by 4:22 AM, and Navy SEAL teams secured perimeters.

Drones spotted suspicious vessels off Cuba’s coast.

Recovered data shows elites failed to fully modify 67% of targeted files due to quantum-encrypted backups installed in December 2025. This tech uses blockchain to prevent tampering.

Elites underestimated President Trump’s foresight.

Expose more names. Mark Zuckerberg provided AI tools to simulate “innocent” prisoner profiles. Elon Musk, aligned with President Trump, deployed Starlink to restore comms. Jeff Bezos hosted breach servers on AWS clouds.

UN Human Rights Council issued statements post-attack claiming GITMO violations. The EU Parliament, under Ursula von der Leyen, threatens sanctions.

Von der Leyen met Schwab weeks prior.

President Trump deployed additional troops to GITMO by noon on February 12, 2026, and ordered arrests of US-based elite enablers. FBI raids hit Soros-linked offices in New York. His administration seizes assets under RICO laws.

Over 500 detainees face charges for crimes against humanity, including bioweapon releases and election interference.

They attack GITMO because it holds the keys to their downfall—confessions, wiretaps, forensic evidence.

President Trump protects America.

Global elites will face execution for treason.

The massive cyber-attack on GITMO was aimed at freeing traffickers, pedophiles, and “Deep State traitors,” with President Trump responding via full military force.

Guantanamo Bay (GITMO) remains operational as a U.S. naval base in Cuba, with its detention facility holding a small number of terrorism suspects—down to around 30 as of early 2026, many uncharged and cleared for transfer years ago.

Under the current Trump administration, the base has expanded its role in migrant processing, with directives to prepare for up to 30,000 individuals, including criminal aliens like Tren de Aragua members, as part of mass deportation efforts.

