By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 10, 2025

Criminal illegal aliens have gone underground, literally, and United States Marines are giving chase.

President Trump’s mammoth and legal ICE raids in Los Angeles have struck fear in illegals and enraged community leaders who encouraged fearful illegals to remain indoors and even disable their cell phones so ICE cannot track them via the phone’s IMEI number.

LA politicians, in the aftermath of a massive ICE build-up in MacArthur Park Tuesday afternoon, warned illegals to bolt doors and cover windows to prevent ICE from snooping and opening unlocked doors.

Marinated in resentment over President Trump’s policies, Mayor Karen Bass on social media told her illegal constituents to stick to the shadows.

Droves of illegals, a White Hat source in General Smith’s office told Real Raw News, heeded Bass’ advice and have descended into the depths of the earth beneath LA—an extensive network of tunnels underneath the city.

They include utility corridors, subway tunnels for the LA Metro Rail, and tertiary crawlways used for smuggling during Prohibition.

The city’s homeless also dwell there.

Following the MacArthur Park event in which ICE agents in armored trucks and on horseback staged a show of force, over 200 illegals—men, women, and children—went underground, disappearing into an abandoned subway entrance, carrying provisions, flashlights, and firearms, as if to entrench themselves and, if attacked, defend their position.

“They’re not down there for a leisurely stroll,” our source said.

‘They went down to stake out an AO and fortify it. The city barricaded quite a few of the entrances years ago, so unless they got maps, they probably gotta come out the same way they went in, unless they’ve reconned all unblocked entrances and exits. When we saw the video of them going in, we got permission to check it out.”

On Wednesday evening, he added, two squads from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines (2/5) surveilled the entrance; one squad remained at the tunnel mouth while the other cautiously entered what our source called a “harsh environment.”

Water trickled from above and the broken concrete floor was caked with mud.

The air, thick with humidity, was still and lifeless, but the Marines heard echoes of Spanish-speaking voices emanating from somewhere in the distance.

The voices grew louder as the Marines pushed deeper into the tunnel. Then the voices fell silent, as if the speakers were alerted to the intrusion.

Rather than approaching closer, the Marines returned to the surface and radioed their commanding officer for further instructions.

“They were told not to engage. They established a defensible position 50 feet inside. We’re hoping the illegals will come to us, surrender. If not, we might get permission from POTUS to clear them out, but we know they’re armed. We and the National Guard are making sure they can’t get out anywhere else. They’ll have to leave the tunnels to resupply—they don’t have an infinite amount of potable water.”