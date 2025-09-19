By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 19, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday informed General Eric M. Smith—and possibly other high-ranking military commanders—that the president may soon call upon America’s frontline defenders to help the FBI and DHS find and incarcerate radicalized ANTIFA members with a propensity for violence, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Hegseth’s call to General Smith comes after the president yesterday announced on Truth Social:

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” President Trump wrote.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

President Trump, our source said, has long sought ANTIFA’s demise, at least since August 2017 when violent ANTIFA agitators assaulted peaceful rallygoers protesting the removal of Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, and other deep Red enclaves.

The statue removals and the renaming of military bases were part of the criminal Biden regime’s attempt to rewrite American history and criminalize patriotism.

“President Trump wanted to delete ANTIFA then, but his admin was full of unpatriotic RINOS and Deep State thugs that did everything they could to cork his plans. We had a role in getting rid of a lot, and now there are fewer, and President Trump can do what he meant to do back then,” our source said.

But President Trump, he added, hasn’t yet clarified the Marines’ role in targeting ANTIFA.

“The general was told to stand by; orders would be coming down the pipeline. The commander in chief wouldn’t have said that if he didn’t intend to use us. And this time I’m pretty sure we won’t be doing menial labor like guarding federal buildings,” said our source.

Asked whether Marines had qualms about being deployed domestically and being asked to target US citizens, he added, “We go where we’re told, and if POTUS declares ANTIFA a terrorist organization, we’re hunting terrorists, not Americans. Where ANTIFA goes, violence follows, and you should know that,” he said.

He speculated that Marines from Camp Pendleton and 29 Palms would, on President Trump’s command, receive tasking orders to apprehend ANTIFA’s financiers and organizers, as well as foreign shot callers who’ve served as intermediaries for ANTIFA’s primary source of income—George Soros.

“Catching Soros, if we’re given that authority, would be like, like, curing a plague. He has a lot of armed protection and seldom stays in one place very long, and he’s rarely in the US. He gives money and delegates authority to his people, and it trickles down to the organizers of ANTIFA. They’re the ones buying weapons and riot gear and whatnot for ANTIFA’s paid protesters,” our source said.

“But it all leads back to Soros.”

He said that although he cannot speak for every Marine, he knows plenty who are itching for real action, a chance to purge the nation of a seemingly ineradicable pestilence.

“We did a good job demolishing FEMA; we can do likewise with ANTIFA,” he said in closing.