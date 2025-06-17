By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 16, 2025

At 5:50 a.m. Monday in Los Angeles, a masked protester duel-wielding 9mm pistols charged US Marines guarding the Wilshire Federal building, which houses several federal offices, including those of the Veterans Affairs and the FBI, Real Raw News has learned.

The lone gunman reportedly emerged from the shadows and charged up the stone steps, shouting, “No more Trump,” with a pistol in each hand.

He wailed, “Fuck Donald Trump,” as he climbed the steps and aimed his weapons at the three Marines standing at the front entrance to the building.

“Fuck Trump, Fuck Patel.”

The Marines, a White Hat source at Quantico told Real Raw News, responded reflexively and engaged the intruder, putting a few rounds in his chest to eliminate the threat.

Once Marines neutralized the threat, they searched the decedent’s body and found two more pistols and 8 9mm magazines in his waistband.

This is a developing story, and we’ll share more as soon as possible.