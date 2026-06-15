By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 16, 2026

As the United States and Iran reached a tentative peace agreement, and thunderous applause rocked the White House during UFC 250, United States Marines under General Smith’s command stormed a tobacco plant in the Pinar del Río province of Cuba, where missing United States children slept in thatched huts after toiling in fields all day long, Real Raw News has learned.

In the humid late hours of a sweltering Cuban night, 24 Devil Dogs from the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion (2d MRB), an elite unit under the Marine Corps Special Operations Command (MARSOC), approached the endless rows of vibrant tobacco plants and five huts whose roofs were made of dried palm fronds.

Rough wooden walls, patched with mud and vines, blended into the sea of swaying tobacco leaves. Concealed amid flora, the Marine Raiders surveilled the scene with thermal optics and night vision scopes affixed to sniper rifles and MK18 carbines.

One of the Marines held an AN/PRC-163 handheld encrypted radio. Into it spoke only two words: “Objective sighted.”

A week earlier, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) learned from a Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces defector that the owners of Habanos S.A., a Cuban tobacco conglomerate that manages the export of all Cuban cigar brands worldwide, had enslaved and kidnapped children to harvest tobacco leaves at nine plantations in central and southwestern Cuba.

The defector, a source in Gen. Smith’s office told RRN, supplied MARFORCYBER the full names of two US children, ages 12 and 14, who had inexplicably vanished from their homes seven and nine months ago, respectively.

He claimed they and other young Americans were imprisoned as slave laborers, and provided a hand-drawn sketch of the plantation, including where the children were housed.

“We checked NMEC [The primary database for missing children in the United States] and confirmed the names he gave us were in fact missing kids,” a source in Gen. Smith’s office said. “The intel was solid.”

General Smith, he added, at once told Raiders at Camp Lejune they’d be going to GITMO to get briefed on a mission—“Operation Cigar Smoke”– of paramount importance, whereupon they were reminded that, per War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s standing orders, they would give “no quarter, no mercy” to enemy forces.

“Intel said these poor kids, our kids, were forced to pick leaves and roll cigars for export to Asia, working 18-hour days under armed guard. Our children are not for sale, ever. We bypassed diplomatic channels in favor of direct action, our specialty,” our source said.

The assault and rescue began at 10:00 p.m. last night.

The Marine raiders spotted two Kalashnikov-toting guards outside each of the five huts. No mercy. No quarter. No chance to surrender. Head shots. Bodies hit the dirt, blood and brains seeping through gaping exit wounds.

With sentries neutralized, the Marines entered the huts; three were empty, but the other two each held three malnourished children sleeping on sullied mattresses with insects buzzing about their heads.

Twenty minutes later, a CH-53 rescue chopper from GITMO landed in the tobacco field near the huts, rotors swirling as Marines emerged from the shanties cradling children in their arms.

“They’re getting medical attention at the hospital,” our source said. “We’re sure more children are suffering, and we can’t leave any behind.”

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