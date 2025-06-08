Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Mom2theCorps
Mom2theCorps
2h

When Marines and National Guard are deployed, is it still a “protest”? Let’s call it what it really is. It’s a RIOT, the participants are not “protesters”, they’re throwing stones and blocks at ICE agents, so they’re RIOTERS.

