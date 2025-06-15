By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 14, 2025

United States Marines working alongside the National Guard and Homeland Security in Los Angeles have identified and detained 31 paid protesters who incited violence and committed arson and vandalism in the sanctuary city, Real Raw News has learned.

As of this writing, as the nation prepares for nationwide protests expected to coincide with today’s mammoth military parade in DC, 4,700 Marines and Guardsmen are quelling unrest in LA that started a week ago as insurrectionists interfered with ICE agents implementing the president’s deportation agenda.

Under Title 10 of the United States Code, President Trump activated the Marines after masked rioters assaulted Guardsmen and ICE agents.

The Marines mission is myriad, and they have received from President Trump permission to detain lawbreakers that threaten the peace.

According to a White Hat source and member of Task Force 51—the designation of the military forces in LA—Marines have indefinitely detained 31 insurgents suspected of stoning and hurling Molotov Cocktails at federal forces, setting fire to and looting businesses, and recruiting other undesirables to perpetrate wicked crimes.

Prior to the apprehensions, our source said, undercover Homeland Security agents had embedded themselves among the rioters and, on June 9, attended a clandestine meeting at warehouse in LA’s industrial district where rabble rousers in favor of open borders had gathered to scheme ways of thwarting the deportation of illegal immigrants and harassing federal agents.

A man named Thomas Lavoi, a longtime ANTIFA activist, chaired the meeting and assured participants that if they got caught, they would receive free legal defense, courtesy of Act Blue, a George Soros-sponsored Democratic political action committee.

Lavoi encouraged the flock to “raise hell,” espousing violent rhetoric that included talk of torching government vehicles and luring federal agents and military personnel into traps.

The Homeland agents, our source said, surreptitiously snapped photographs of the 75 people in attendance.

“A lot wore masks, but many didn’t. Lavoi had boxes and boxes of masks, he handed out to them and told them to mask-up on the streets,” our source said.

Homeland, he added, shared photographs and videos of the meeting with National Guard and Marine commanders, who, in turn, forwarded them to President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

The president tasked Marines with capturing the violators before they could cause further damage.

Between June 10-12, Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (2/7), based out of 29 Palms, performed a citywide sweep for the domestic terrorists and apprehended nearly half of those who had been at the warehouse meeting, including Lavoi and his lieutenants. Many were caught while committing violent atrocities.

Our source said they are presently detained at ICE’s Adelanto Processing Center in Los Angeles.