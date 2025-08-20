Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
2h

Dr: I have been checking in on your posts. They appear as Memes to provide raw meat. As much as I appreciate the sentiments I get too excited only to be dashed on the rocks when I realize 8t is just a Meme. Be well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture