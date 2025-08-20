By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

United States Marines on Tuesday arrested former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, the same day the current DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, stripped his security clearances based on evidence that he and his treasonous ex-boss, Barack Hussein Obama, had orchestrated the bogus Russia Gate scandal to impugn Donald Trump’s character as he was running his first presidential campaign.

A White Hat source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News that they received the green light to seize the 84-year-old Deep Stater 30 minutes after Gabbard revoked his security clearance.

The arrest went down at Clapper’s Bethesda, Maryland, residence, while he was reportedly recording anti-Trump sound bites to be aired on CNN the following evening.

Clapper, a lifelong spook, had earned three million dollars annually as CNN’s national intelligence “expert.”

The grizzled geezer, our source said, refused to open his door when Marines shouted through his Ring home security camera, instead saying his “impregnable” home was protected by double deadbolt-locked doors and bulletproof windows.

“I’m calling the police,” the old bastard told the Marines.

But the Marines had already deployed cell phone jammers, devices that disrupt and block communication between phones and cell towers, and had disabled the internet node that provided cable/net service to Clapper and nearby residents.

The Marines figured they’d have Clapper in custody before Spectrum acknowledged a local outage and sent repair technicians to the area.

Clapper’s reinforced doors might’ve survived small arms fire, or even a battering ram, but not shaped C4 charges placed beside the hinges.

“Exit the house, unarmed, with your hand above your head, or we’ll blow the door open,” the Marine in charge shouted, knowing that Clapper was watching through his cameras the Marines placing explosives on the front and rear doors.

“You can’t do this to me,” Clapper said. “I’m James Clapper.”

“You’d better stand away, Clapper, we’re coming in,” the Marine commander said.

“No, no, don’t do it, I’m coming out. I’ll fight this in court,” Clapper replied, finally opening his door and stepping onto his porch, where Marines subdued him and put him in the rear seat of an unmarked SUV.

“I have powerful friends,” Clapper said.

“Princess Leia said to Darth Vader in Star Wars,” the Marine retorted, “but this is reality, not fiction.”

Our source said Clapper was taken to a JAG processing center.

“He’ll go to GITMO for trial, and his crimes will be made known,” our source said.