By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 4, 2025

United States Marines on Sunday arrested former Commissioner of Labor Statistics William Beach at his multimillion-dollar estate in Woodside, California, after presenting him with an arrest warrant alleging that he had fabricated job growth numbers during his tenure with the criminal Biden regime, a White Hat source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The startling apprehension occurred days after US Navy JAG investigators arrested Beach’s successor, the lesbian Erika McEntarfer, for identical crimes.

Beach, a Trump appointee, was nominated in October 2017 and confirmed by the US Senate on March 13, 2019, to serve a four-year term.

He, a registered Republican, holds a PhD in economics from the University of Buckingham and has worked for the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in D.C.

According to our sources, President Trump appointed Beach based on Jared Kushner’s recommendation; Beach, seemingly a lifelong conservative, had ticked all the right boxes to get the job.

But, it turns out, President Trump misplaced his trust.

Right now, we have a paucity of details about Beach’s arrest.

We’ve been told that Beach has been charged with treason for falsifying post-Scamdemic employment reports, that he, ostensibly at the Biden regime’s orders, counted as new jobs people who had been furloughed during the Plandemic and later rehired.

“Beach distorted job growth, claiming it was surging, but in reality, more and more people were losing jobs and going bankrupt. It was part of an agenda. Beach was clearly a Deep State Trojan Horse,” our source said.

We will update this article once we receive additional information.