By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 1, 2025

United States Marines last Thursday arrested former Department of Defense official Evelyn Farkas on charges of treason at her K Street brownstone in Washington, D.C.’s opulent Georgetown neighborhood, handcuffing the Deep Stater at 4:00 a.m.

The 58-year-old ex-Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine under President Barack Obama was led away in tactical restraints by a squad of Marines clad in woodland camouflage and helmets fitted with night vision devices, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Farkas, a vociferous critic of President Trump and an MSNBC propagandist, had been on the White Hats’ radar for several years, our source added.

Unbeknownst to Farka, her name appeared on a classified, sealed indictment authored by President Trump and acting AG Jeffrey Rosen in late 2020 and handed to the US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps before President Trump retreated to his Mar-a-Lago headquarters the following month.

The indictment had been collecting dust in a GITMO filing cabinet until JAG’s new commander, Marine Corps Major General David Bligh, ordered legal staff to prepare an accounting of all sealed indictments still under active investigation.

When he saw Farkas’ name on a bulging envelope that held a 40-page indictment, he reportedly told subordinates, “Why haven’t we grabbed this bitch yet?”

On Monday, September 22, Gen. Bligh telephoned his brother in arms, Gen. Eric M. Smith, to ask whether combat Marines were available to apprehend a detestable Deep Stater who for too long had evaded justice.

“If she’s where she’s supposed to be, just send me a copy of the warrant, and we’ll go get her, old friend,” Gen. Smith told Gen. Bligh.

“They’ve been friends a long time,” our source said.

“I know Gen. Smith is happy Gen. Bligh’s working Deep State cases. He’s no-nonsense, a real go-getter. Shit gets done. By the time we got and authenticated the warrant, we had Marines ready to move.”

The indictment and warrant, our source said, allege that Farkas engaged in a years-long conspiracy to undermine US national security by leaking sensitive intelligence to foreign adversaries.

Specifically, the 47-page document accuses her of manufacturing the now-debunked stories about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties.

It also accuses her of repeating the same schtick during the 2024 election cycle–coordinating with unnamed “non-state actors” to disseminate fabricated reports on Russian election interference.

“These actions constitute aid and comfort to enemies of the United States,” our source said. “Treason is not a partisan crime; it’s a betrayal of every American. If anyone deserved GITMO, she did.”

Early last Thursday morning, the Marines, supported by FBI counterintelligence agents, dragged a screaming Farkas from her home as she demanded to know who had authorized uniformed Marines to violate her 4th Amendment rights unlawfully and forcibly.

Our source said Farkas, an enemy combatant and a detainee, has no rights but can earn privileges like telephone calls through good behavior.

The Marines, he said in closing, took Farkas to Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling in southwest D.C. for processing.