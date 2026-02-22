By Harvey Geh | Claudia Lee

February 23, 2026

A MAN armed with a shotgun and a fuel can has been shot dead after breaking into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The suspect who has been identified by sources as Austin Tucker Martin, 21, was “neutralized” after he entered the secure perimeter of the US president’s Florida home, the Secret Service said.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw showed a picture of the shotgun the man allegedly raised. Palm Beach County Sheriff

A man was shot dead after entering Trump’s estate. Getty

The deadly shooting unfolded at around 1:30am local time (6:30am GMT) on Sunday, authorities said.

The suspect from North Carolina had been reported missing by his family yesterday, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

Both President Trump and First Lady Melania are currently in Washington – not at the US president’s sprawling 62,500-square-foot property in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Investigators believe Martin had left North Carolina and headed south, picking up a shotgun somewhere along the way.

The box for the gun has been recovered from his vehicle, Guglielmi added.

The suspect is understood to have driven through Mar-a-Lago’s north gate as another vehicle was exiting in the other direction.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said:

“At 1:30am this morning the security detail detected that an individual had made his way into the inner perimeter of Mar-a-Lago.”

He said that a local deputy and two Secret Service agents then went to the area to investigate before encountering a white male that was “carrying a gas can and a shotgun”.

The man was then ordered to “drop the items” he was holding.

He lowered the gas canister but raised the shotgun into “a shooting position”.

The three officers then “neutralised the threat”, Bradshaw said.

Barry Donadio, a former Secret Service agent, told Sky News the weapon was a “pump shotgun”.

“So that’s quite capable of doing a lot of damage”, he added.

The gun, which can hold anywhere from four to six rounds, is commonly used by law enforcement and “could also be used by the military”.

Donadio said: “So if the Secret Service or the police see that you have that with you and you are on a compound trespassing and you do not comply, you run the risk of being shot by law enforcement.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said:

“In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home.

“Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans.

“It’s shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department.”

Special Agent Rafael Barros said: “We want to be clear – the president of the United States was not in Florida.”

The shotgun, believed to be a pump shotgun, is commonly used by law enforcement

A man armed with a shotgun broke into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Getty

Police said no officers were harmed. Reuters

Authorities also urged locals to come forward with any information including any CCTV footage.

The special agent in charge of the FBI‘s Miami field office Brett Skiles said: “If you live in the area of the shooting, please check your exterior cameras for last night, early this morning.

“If you see anything that looks suspicious or out of place, please contact us… call FBI or contact the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.”

The amount of shots that were fired is also currently unclear, pending the FBI investigation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he has spoken with President Trump since the shooting and confirmed his family is safe.

He told Fox News: “They shouldn’t have to endure attempt after attempt.”

Bessent also blamed the political left for the latest ordeal, saying: “This existential threat, this venom from the left really has to stop, they’ve normalised this violence.”

The Secret Service said: “On February 22, around 1:30a.m., a male in his early 20s was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago.

“The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased.”

They added that the man was seen at the north gate of the property holding what appeared to be “a shotgun and a fuel can”.

Authorities added: “U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter.”

President Trump was at the National Governors Association Evening Dinner on Saturday. Getty

Cops seen near Mar-a-Lago on Sunday morning. Reuters

They also confirmed that no official personnel had been injured during the shooting.

The suspect’s background, actions, and potential motive are being investigated by the FBI, the US Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

President Trump usually spends his weekends at Mar-a-Lago, but was not at the property in the early hours of Sunday.

He was attending the National Governors Association Evening Dinner in the White House on Saturday night.

Prominent Republican figures and wealthy business leaders regularly visit the resort, even when the president and his security detail are away.

“There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident,” the Secret Service said.

President Trump is no stranger to threats on his life – and has faced near-miss assassination attempts before.

Most famously, he was wounded after being shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was neutralised by snipers at the scene just moments after the bungled assassination.

Also in the run-up to the 2024 election, on September 15 a man with a rifle was captured after waiting near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach while the president played a round.

Ryan Routh, 59, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort pictured. Reuters

The Secret Service’s statement in full. X

