By Ariel Zilber

March 3, 2026

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — a polarizing hardliner who became the face of Tehran’s nuclear defiance and incendiary anti-Israel rhetoric — was reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes at the outset of the military operation inside Iran.

President Trump says a ‘large number’ of Iranian leaders were killed in the US-Israeli joint strikes

A report by the Israeli media outlet Ma’ariv stated that Ahmadinejad was under house arrest at the time and was killed in a targeted strike on his residence.

People watches from rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran. AP

There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities.

Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s sixth president from 2005 to 2013, rising from relative obscurity as mayor of Tehran to defeat establishment figure Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in a surprise 2005 runoff.

His disputed 2009 reelection triggered the mass “Green Movement” protests, which were violently suppressed by security forces in one of the most serious internal crises of the Islamic Republic.

Critics at home and abroad described him as a confrontational ideologue whose economic management fueled inflation and whose rhetoric deepened Iran’s international isolation.

During his tenure, the United Nations Security Council imposed multiple rounds of sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program, intensifying Tehran’s economic isolation.

Ahmadinejad became especially notorious in the West for his rhetoric toward Israel and his comments about the Holocaust.

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad receives a certificate declaring him as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran August 3, 2005. REUTERS

In 2006, his government hosted a conference in Tehran widely condemned as a platform for Holocaust denial, drawing international outrage.

During a 2005 conference titled “A World Without Zionism,” he quoted Iran’s founding leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, who had referred to Israel as “the occupying regime of Jerusalem” and a “disgraceful cancerous growth” that “must be wiped off the map.”

His defenders later argued that translations of his remarks were disputed, while critics said the intent was unmistakably hostile.

His political base was closely aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia, which played key roles in consolidating his power and suppressing dissent.

In 2007, speaking at Columbia University in New York, Ahmadinejad declared that there were no homosexuals in Iran, prompting laughter from the audience and widespread ridicule.

His presidency was also marked by an unusual emphasis on Shiite messianic belief in the return of the Hidden Imam, which critics said blurred the line between theology and statecraft.

Internationally, he forged a high-profile alliance with Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, framing their partnership as a united front against U.S. influence.

At home, his sweeping Mehr housing initiative and subsidy reforms were later blamed by critics for worsening inflation and economic mismanagement.

In his later years, he clashed openly with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was repeatedly barred from running for president again, signaling his marginalization within the ruling establishment.

Khamenei was killed in Saturday morning’s opening wave of coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Tehran that obliterated Iran’s “Leadership House” compound, with confirmation later emerging via Iranian state-aligned announcements and major-wire reporting.

BOTTOMLINE

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, known for his hardline stance against Israel and the West during his tenure from 2005 to 2013, was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on his residence in Tehran’s Narmak neighborhood.

The 69-year-old was reportedly under house arrest at the time, and the strike also killed several of his bodyguards.

Iranian state media and outlets close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed his death, attributing it to the ongoing military operations that began the previous day, which also resulted in the deaths of other high-profile Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ahmadinejad repeatedly denied the Holocaust, advanced Iran’s nuclear program in defiance of international sanctions, and positioned himself as a champion of anti-Western resistance in the Middle East.

At the time of his death, he was a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council.

