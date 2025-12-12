By Shelby Brooks | Will Stewart

December 13, 2025

PALACES for Putin are hastily being erected in North Korea as despot Kim Jong-un seeks to offer future sanctuary to his fellow evil dictator.

While peace dangles precariously in Europe, it appears the Kremlin leader will be able to flee into the arms of Kim Jong-un if World War III erupts.

A luxury palace is under construction in North Korea for Vladimir Putin, reports claim. East2West

A flurry of construction is taking place on the palace grounds, as seen in satellite images. East2West

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin are becoming increasingly close amid assistance received for the Russian war effort. Getty

As seen in satellite images, a flurry of new building work on three sumptuous mansions, each occupying 139,930 square feet, has been underway since October.

A Maxar high-resolution image taken in December shows new floors being built and adjacent support buildings on the palatial grounds.

The luxury buildings on the Kumsusan State Guesthouse complex in Pyongyang are intended for use by President Putin and other VIP visitors, it has been reported.

The same month new work began on the mansions, Kim broke ground on a “sacred sanctuary” to the hundreds of North Korean troops killed fighting for Vladimir Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine.

The Memorial Museum of Combat Feats will honour those who died in ‘overseas military operations’. AFP

Earlier guesthouses at the same site in 2019 took just four months to erect and it appears the new bout of construction is being completed at the same rapid pace.

It’s understood that Vladimir Putin is the likeliest candidate for the new residence because of the two dictatorial countries’ increased ties amid the war in Ukraine.

Putin visited Pyongyang in June 2024 — but Kim’s terror of flying means that summits in Russia usually take place in Vladivostok, close to the North Korean border, easily accessible by train.

The belief that Putin could flee to North Korea has been reported, however for now the likely purpose of the new mansions is to house world leaders during summits – though diplomatic protocol suggests their next one should take place in Moscow.

China‘s Xi Jinping is another top candidate for upcoming meetings with megalomaniac Kim, though no details of an upcoming visit by any foreign leader to North Korea has been announced.

In October, around the time construction began, President Trump actually offered to travel to North Korea to discuss sanctions relief, but Kim has so far publicly ignored the offer.

President Trump and Kim Jong-un met three times in the US president’s first term – once in Singapore, once in Hanoi and once in the demilitarized zone on the Korean Peninsula.

On the latter occasion in June 2019, President Trump made history by briefly stepping into North Korea to shake Kim’s hand.

President Trump and the North Korean leader shake hands at the demilitarized zone.

It comes after claims that Mad Vlad is kidnapping Ukrainian children and shipping them off to North Korea where they are brainwashed to hate Japan.

Youngsters are reportedly being abducted and forcibly sent over 9,000 kilometres away to remote camps inside the hermit kingdom as part of the Russian despot’s bloody war in Ukraine.

The luxury palace could house world leaders during visits to North Korea. East2West

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone in 2019. AFP

At least two kids taken hostage by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine have been sent to Kim’s pariah state, legal expert Kateryna Rashevska said.

Speaking in front of a US congressional subcommittee earlier this month, she said: “12-year-old Misha from the occupied Donetsk region and 16-year-old Liza from occupied Simferopol were sent to Songdowon camp in North Korea, 9,000 km from home.”

She added: “Children there were taught to ‘destroy Japanese militarists’ and met Korean veterans who, in 1968, attacked the U.S. Navy ship Pueblo, killing and wounding nine American soldiers.”

BOTTOMLINE

Satellite images analyzed by NK News reveal that North Korea has been rapidly constructing three large luxury mansions within the Kumsusan State Guesthouse complex in Pyongyang since late October 2025.

This complex has historically hosted high-profile foreign dignitaries, including Russian officials like Sergey Shoigu and Dmitry Medvedev in recent years.

The construction is seen as a high-priority directive from Kim Jong Un, potentially preparing for summits with allied leaders amid deepening international ties.

Speculation points to Vladimir Putin as a primary candidate, given the strengthened Russia-North Korea alliance, including military aid from Pyongyang to Moscow in the Ukraine conflict (such as artillery shells and troop deployments) and their most recent in-person meeting in September 2025 in Beijing.

President Trump and Kim met three times during Trump’s first presidency (in Singapore, Hanoi, and the DMZ), but there’s no concrete evidence that these mansions are specifically for him.

Nearby developments include a new cemetery and museum for North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine, underscoring the military focus of recent alliances.

Overall, this fits a pattern of North Korea investing in prestige infrastructure to court strategic partners amid isolation and sanctions.

