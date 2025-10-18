Hidden away on a 10,000-acre site in Virginia, US, the covert facility called the ‘Farm’ plays host to a huge, adrenaline-fueled game of “make-believe” that’s dubbed the most “demanding espionage training on Earth”. The Farm’s fascinating secrets are revealed by Amaryllis Fox – now a former CIA spy and a 39-year-old mum of two who is married to Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson, Bobby Kennedy III – in her new memoir, Life Undercover. The CIA doesn’t acknowledge The Farm’s existence.