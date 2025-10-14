By Gregory Lyakhov

October 14, 2025

Washington, D.C., is under siege not only from rising crime but also from left-wing dark money groups working to undermine law and order.

Financial disclosures reveal that progressive megadonors, including George Soros, have poured more than $20 million into organizations backing protests against President Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.

At the center of this network is “Free DC,” a project sponsored by Community Change and Community Change Action.

The group staged demonstrations near the White House to oppose Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and his goal of federalizing the district’s police force.

The president’s goal is straightforward: to restore safety by cleaning up homeless encampments, increasing law enforcement presence, and making D.C. one of the safest cities in the world.

Yet Free DC and its backers have mobilized to resist these efforts, using protests and coordinated campaigns to weaken public confidence in the crackdown.

Free DC promotes radical tactics under the guise of “resistance.”

Its principles urge followers to “take up space,” “do not obey in advance,” and engage in nightly disruptions by banging pots and pans in neighborhoods across the city.

The group has also launched “Cop Watch” trainings to prepare activists for further confrontations with law enforcement.

These methods mirror the organized protest playbook of the radical left—loud, disruptive, and designed to generate chaos rather than solutions.

The money trail exposes how deeply entrenched dark-money networks are in shaping D.C. politics.

Between 2020 and 2023, Community Change and its affiliated entities received $12.6 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundations, $5.6 million from Arabella’s network, and nearly $2 million from the Tides Foundation.

Additional grants from Future Forward USA Action—a Democrat-aligned super PAC—brought millions more into their coffers.

These funds were officially labeled for “civil rights” or “social welfare” but have flowed into groups manufacturing unrest in the streets.

Soros’ Open Society gave $80 MILLION to pro-terror groups

While Free DC only formally began in 2023, its rise coincided with congressional efforts to block a controversial rewrite of D.C.’s criminal code that would have reduced penalties for violent crimes.

The timing suggests that dark-money donors viewed the group as a vehicle to push back against any attempt to hold criminals accountable.

The results are clear: a city plagued by shootings, carjackings, and assaults now faces activist groups that shield criminals and target those enforcing the law.

Instead of backing policies that protect families, these organizations invest in protests designed to preserve a soft-on-crime agenda.

President Trump’s approach—deploying law enforcement to restore safety—contrasts sharply with the left’s strategy of funneling millions into protests that protect offenders.

At stake is not just D. C’s safety but the broader question of whether foreign-funded networks and progressive megadonors can dictate America’s urban policies.

BOTTOMLINE

Several left-wing dark-money organizations, including George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, have contributed more than $20 million between 2020 and 2023 to Community Change and Community Change Action, two progressive nonprofits that fiscally sponsor Free DC—a group organizing protests against President Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., which includes plans to deploy National Guard troops and federalize the city’s police department.

The protests, which began in August 2025 with about 150 demonstrators near the White House, oppose what Free DC calls an “occupation” and include calls for daily noise-making actions and events like “Cop Watch Training.”

It’s unclear how much, if any, of these funds were directly allocated to Free DC’s protest activities, as the contributions are general grants to the parent organizations over multiple years.

This narrative fits into broader tensions, with President Trump calling for investigations into Soros and progressive groups via the Justice Department, including potential RICO charges, amid his administration’s push against left-leaning nonprofits.

