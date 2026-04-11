By Guy Birchall

April 12, 2026

Lebanon said that it was included in the cease-fire deal between the United States, Israel, and Iran on April 8.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Arabic language international outlet Asharq Al-Awsat that the deal covers the fighting in his country, and that Israel is violating the agreement.

Berri said he had contacted Pakistan, a key mediator, to inform it of the Jewish state’s failure to comply and asked it to talk to Washington to pressure Israel to end its strikes inside Lebanon.

He said he had been contacted by more than one party and received confirmation that Lebanon was included in the cease-fire.

Pakistan, too, has said Lebanon is covered by the deal, with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government helped broker the deal, saying it was effective immediately “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.”

He invited both sides to Islamabad for further negotiations aimed at a comprehensive agreement.

“Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding,” Sharif said in a post on X, expressing hope that the upcoming “Islamabad Talks” would deliver “sustainable peace.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, however, told Asharq Al-Awsat on April 8 that “no one negotiates for Lebanon except for the Lebanese state,” in his first comments since the two-week cease-fire was reached.

Salam declined to go into details about ongoing contacts, but stressed that Lebanon is mobilizing all efforts to help the country out of the crisis that he says it was dragged into against its will.

Israel, however, has said that the deal doesn’t apply to its neighbor to the north and stepped up its assaults after the deal was announced by Washington.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on April 8 posts on X that it supports American efforts to ensure that Tehran no longer poses a terror, nuclear, or missile threat to the United States, Israel, the region, or the world.

“The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations,” the prime minister’s office said.

“The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reiterated the comment from Netanyahu’s office about Lebanon, saying it will continue “to conduct targeted ground operations against Hezbollah.”

“The IDF will continue to operate across all fronts to defend Israel,” it said.

The Israeli offensive against the Iran-backed terror group in Lebanon began days after the start of the war, after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel to avenge Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing in an air strike on Feb. 28.

On April 8, Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah began, as the Iran-aligned group paused attacks on northern Israel and Israeli troops in the country, Reuters reported.

Explosions hit Beirut, with more than 100 Hezbollah command centers and military sites targeted in the capital, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, the IDF said in an April 8 post on X.

Meanwhile, in the United States, PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers said in an April 8 post on X that President Donald Trump had told her that the deal did not apply to Lebanon, labeling it a “separate skirmish.”

Axios global affairs correspondent Barak Ravid also reported on the social media platform that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had told him that Lebanon was not covered by the cease-fire.

The Iranian regime-backed Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), however, reported in a Telegram post on April 8 that the country’s Supreme National Security Council had said that the agreement included “the cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic resistance in Lebanon,” and that Leavitt’s comment “clearly violates the ceasefire.”

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BOTTOMLINE

On or around April 7-8, 2026, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in their direct conflict (which had involved strikes, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional tensions).

Pakistan served as a key intermediary and broker in the talks.

The deal was intended to pause direct US-Iran fighting and allow for follow-on negotiations (which began April 11, in Islamabad, Pakistan, with US Vice President JD Vance leading the American side).

Iran has taken the same position, insisting the truce covers Lebanon and threatening to walk away or escalate if Israeli strikes continue there.

In short, Pakistan and Lebanon (along with Iran) publicly maintain that Lebanon was part of the original understanding, while the US and Israel say it was never included.

This mismatch is now a central sticking point in the ongoing negotiations. The situation remains highly fluid and could shift quickly as talks progress.

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