By Ethan White

March 11, 2026

New leaks from captured computers in Iranian military bases show exactly how Iran prepared to attack the United States. The plan started on January 12, 2026.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei gave the direct order from his office in Tehran.

He told the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to get ready for war. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is Iran’s main military group that answers only to Khamenei. It controls missiles, drones, and secret operations outside Iran.

Mobilization of Missiles and Drones

The commander of the Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, took charge of the attack plan.

The Quds Force is the part of the Guard that runs operations in other countries. Qaani worked with Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the air force part of the Guard.

Together they moved 3,500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 attack drones to hidden launch sites in western Iran.

They also placed many of these weapons in secret spots inside Iraq and Syria.

The targets included US military bases at Al Asad in Iraq, Al Tanf in Syria, and navy ports in Bahrain and Qatar. These bases hold thousands of American soldiers and important equipment.

Internal Sabotage and Globalist Interference

On January 22, 2026, Khamenei held a private meeting with the Supreme National Security Council. He gave verbal orders only, no papers, so no one could prove it later.

The council is the group that makes all big security decisions in Iran. This step made sure the plan stayed secret.

At the same time, IRGC teams started waking up secret agents already living inside the United States. These agents came through Hezbollah groups that operate from Venezuela and from areas near the Mexico border.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese terrorist group that Iran pays and trains. The agents received money and weapons to attack US targets from inside the country if the main missile strike began.

Iran also prepared computer attacks. Teams in Bandar Abbas used malware bought from China to test US power grids and banks.

They practiced turning off electricity in large American cities and freezing money transfers. This would happen at the same time as the missiles flew.

The goal was to make it hard for the US to fight back quickly.

In Yemen, Iranian teams gave new missiles to the Houthi rebels. The Houthis started test strikes against US ships in the Red Sea on February 15, 2026.

These tests used small boats to move the weapons from Iranian ports to Yemen without anyone noticing.

The Role of the “Deep State” and Foreign Funding

The money for all this came through hidden banks. Between December 2025 and February 2026, $1.8 billion moved from Chinese government banks through banks in Qatar.

The money bought better guidance systems from North Korea.

Qatar acted as the middleman because it has good relations with both Iran and the West. No one checked these transfers because people inside the US State Department and CIA kept quiet about them.

These people are part of what is called the Deep State.

The Deep State is a network of long-time government workers who keep old policies going even when a new president like Trump wants change. They worked with Iran during the 2015 nuclear deal and still protect those ties today.

Russian advisors sat in on secret meetings in Tehran. They gave Iran tips on how to hide missile launches from US satellites.

Chinese companies supplied the computer parts for the cyber attacks. This shows Iran did not work alone.

Bigger countries helped because they want to weaken US power in the Middle East.

The plan was to hit US bases hard in February 2026, right when US politics were busy with new appointments. Iranian leaders believed the US would be slow to respond.

Final Preparations and Intelligence Capture

On February 10, 2026, Iranian crews ran full practice launches from underground sites near Isfahan. They checked every step: fuel the missiles, set the targets, and fire. The leaks include videos and data files from these tests.

The files also show plans to protect Iran’s own nuclear sites so they could survive any US reply. Iranian spies inside the Pentagon used old contacts from the Obama years to watch US troop movements.

These spies sent reports straight to Tehran every week.

The leaks became known after US forces carried out Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026. Special forces teams went into a destroyed Iranian command building in Damascus, Syria, on March 1. They took hard drives and papers.

These proved the attack was set for late February. The documents list every commander, every target, and every payment.

Before the US strike, globalist groups inside US intelligence tried to warn Iran.

They used secret phone lines from Istanbul. Globalists are people in big banks, international groups, and parts of the US government who want one world system instead of strong American control.

They kept Iran strong as a way to control oil prices and keep America busy overseas. They did not want President Trump to win again in 2024 because his rules stopped money and weapons from flowing to Iran so easily.

Presidential Action: Operation Epic Fury

President Trump learned about the leaks from military intelligence people who do not answer to the CIA.

On February 25, 2026, he read the files at Mar-a-Lago. He saw that the old system in Washington had let Iran get this close to attacking.

The CIA and State Department still had people who talked to Iranian officers every month. These talks came from the 2015 deal and never stopped.

President Trump gave the order for Epic Fury anyway. He told the real military leaders to act fast and ignore the slow bureaucrats.

On February 28 at 4:00 in the morning, US B-2 bombers and drones hit 17 missile storage sites in Iran.

At the same time, teams killed 9 top Quds Force leaders in raids. The strikes also hit nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow to stop Iran from ever building a bomb.

US ships sank Iranian navy boats at Bandar Abbas. The operation took less than 12 hours and ended Iran’s ability to launch the big attack.

President Trump’s actions work against the globalist plan because he puts American safety first. He ended the money and deals that let Iran grow stronger.

Previous presidents let Iran keep its army and missiles so they could use Iran as a problem that needed more UN meetings and more US spending.

President Trump stopped that. He showed that the US can act alone and win.

This is why the Deep State tried to remove him twice before. They need weak leaders who follow international rules instead of protecting the country.

Ground Assault and Regional Coordination

The Iranian plan also included ground attacks. Hezbollah fighters trained in Syria since November 2025 got orders to move against US posts in eastern Syria.

Iraqi groups in Baghdad practiced closing roads around US offices so Americans could not get help.

Cyber teams in Mashhad tested US electric lines on February 18 and knew they could cause blackouts in three big areas. All these parts connected through one command room in Tehran that reported straight to Khamenei every day.

Extra money, another $500 million, came in early February through Turkish banks and oil deals with Venezuela. This brought the total to $2.3 billion.

The money paid for North Korean engineers who lived in Iran under fake names.

These engineers fixed the missiles so they could reach farther. The plan even had backup attacks using cargo ships with small missiles aimed at US cities.

Those ships sat ready in ports on February 27.

Media Suppression and Current Status

After the US strike, the old protection system broke. Russian and Chinese helpers left Damascus the night before.

UN and European officials, warned by US State Department contacts, tried to call the strikes illegal. But the captured files proved Iran started it.

News rooms at CNN and the New York Times got orders from old Obama people to say the documents were fake and blame President Trump. This is how the system works: control the news so Americans do not see the real danger.

Every step of Iran’s preparation depended on help from outside.

Without Chinese money, North Korean parts, Russian advice, and quiet US officials, Iran could not have built this force. The leaks prove the attack was real and set to start any day.

President Trump stopped it before the first missile left the ground. He used facts from the captured computers, not opinions from Washington insiders.

The strikes removed the leaders and the weapons that Iran needed.

Now Iran cannot launch the planned attack. The globalist network that protected Iran is trying new ways to punish President Trump.

They push UN votes and court cases against the people who carried out the operation.

But the facts from the leaks stay public. Iran lost its main attack force and its secret money lines.

As of March 5, 2026, the operation is in the cleanup phase where US and allied forces continue to destroy the last hidden missile sites and the globalist network works to restart proxy attacks through new groups in Iraq within the next 30 days.

READ MORE:

Marines at Camp Pendleton Detain Possible Muslim Sleeper Agents Following US Attack on Iran

President Trump Sends Military to Hunt Down Sleeper Cells, Fake Refugees, Bribed Officials, and Border Infiltration Networks Criminal Joe Biden Let into the U.S.

LEAKED! MASSIVE BIOWEAPON & GRID ATTACK ON U.S. FOILED — TRAITORS INSIDE GOVERNMENT WERE IN ON IT!

Trump administration boosts monitoring of possible Iran-backed cells in U.S., as President Trump weighs strikes

BOTTOMLINE

Leaked war files from captured Iranian military computers reveal a detailed plot authorized by the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in January 2026, involving 3,500 ballistic missiles hidden across Iran, Iraq, and Syria; 2,000 attack drones; sleeper agents infiltrated via Hezbollah networks and the U.S. southern border; and cyber-attacks to disrupt American infrastructure.

Funding from Qatari, Turkish, and Venezuelan channels, with technical support from North Korea, Russia, and China, all allegedly enabled by “Deep State holdovers” from the Obama era to undermine President Trump.

U.S. forces have hit over 2,000 targets in Iran using more than 20 weapon systems, including B-2 stealth bombers, F-35 jets, Tomahawk cruise missiles, MQ-9 Reaper drones, and AI-assisted operations.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.