By Ava Grace

November 25, 2025

A major clinical trial (PISCES) found that a daily high-dose fish oil supplement (2.4 grams of EPA and DHA) reduced serious cardiovascular events—including heart attack, stroke and cardiac death—by 43% in patients undergoing dialysis.

The findings are particularly important for dialysis patients, who face a cardiovascular risk 20 times higher than the general public, with heart disease causing about 75% of deaths in this population.

Fish oil is believed to work by targeting the specific risks dialysis patients face, primarily by reducing chronic inflammation, stabilizing heart rhythms to prevent sudden cardiac death and improving the health of blood vessels.

The trial reported no increase in serious bleeding events or other adverse effects in the fish oil group compared to the placebo group, making it a safe intervention for this vulnerable group.

Experts note the trial was funded by a manufacturer of a prescription-grade omega-3 product, and it is unclear if over-the-counter supplements would be as effective. The results are specific to hemodialysis patients and exclude those on high doses of blood thinners.

A major international study has concluded that a daily dose of fish oil can dramatically reduce heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular death in patients undergoing dialysis for kidney failure.

The findings, from the rigorous PISCES trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, offer hope for over half a million Americans on dialysis who face a cardiovascular risk twenty times higher than the general public.

For patients with end-stage kidney disease, dialysis is a necessity that comes with a heavy price. The process creates a pro-inflammatory and pro-arrhythmic environment, and rapid shifts in fluid and electrolytes during treatment place immense stress on the heart.

This explains why heart disease is the leading cause of death in this community, accounting for a staggering three out of every four deaths.

“Dialysis is a medical process used when a person’s kidneys fail, which removes toxins and waste like urea from the blood through filtration,” said BrightU.AI‘s Enoch.

“This process is similar to a house water filter and is essential for keeping the body healthy. However, it is also an exhausting procedure that strips away essential nutrients and vitamins from the patient.”

The rigors of the trial

The PISCES trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study—the gold standard for clinical research.

Over three and a half years, 1,228 hemodialysis patients were randomly assigned to take either four fish oil capsules or four identical placebo capsules containing corn oil daily.

Neither patients nor their doctors knew who was receiving the actual treatment. The treatment group received a high dose of omega-3 fatty acids: 1.6 grams of EPA and 0.8 grams of DHA.

The outcomes were significant. Patients in the fish oil group experienced a 43% reduction in serious cardiovascular events compared to the placebo group.

This composite endpoint included sudden cardiac death, fatal and non-fatal heart attacks, strokes and amputations.

The protective effect was consistent: the risk of fatal and non-fatal stroke was slashed by 63%, the risk of heart attack fell by 44% and the risk of cardiac death dropped by 45%.

A previous randomized trial in chronic hemodialysis patients found that 1,700 mg of omega-3s daily was associated with a 70% reduction in the relative risk of myocardial infarction.

Another randomized controlled trial using 3,300 mg of EPA and DHA also showed a trend toward lower cardiovascular events, with seven events in the placebo group versus only two in the fish oil group.

A primary concern with fish oil is the potential for increased bleeding, a particular worry for dialysis patients.

Reassuringly, the trial found no increase in serious bleeding events or other adverse effects in the fish oil group compared to the placebo group, making it a seemingly safe intervention.

The biological mechanism: Why it works

The profound success of fish oil in this population is likely due to its multi-pronged attack on the unique cardiovascular risks faced by dialysis patients.

Omega-3 fatty acids reduce chronic inflammation, stabilize the electrical activity of heart cells to prevent lethal irregular rhythms and improve the health of the endothelium, the inner lining of blood vessels.

Supporting this, a randomized trial with peripheral arterial disease patients found that daily consumption of 2,000 mg of omega-3s resulted in a 49% improvement in flow-mediated dilation, a key marker of endothelial cell health.

A meta-analysis also found that high-dose fish oil (an average of 3,700 mg) can modestly lower blood pressure.

Despite the excitement, experts urge caution. The trial was funded by a manufacturer of a prescription-grade omega-3 product, introducing a potential source of bias.

The specific formulation used was a concentrated, processed form of fish oil, and it is unclear if all over-the-counter supplements would yield the same powerful results.

The study also excluded patients on high doses of blood thinners, and the findings are specific to those on maintenance hemodialysis.

Researchers emphasize that further studies are needed. However, the consistency and magnitude of the benefit make a compelling case.

For a patient population with desperately few proven options to prevent cardiovascular death, this represents a paradigm shift.

The conclusion is profound: in the high-stakes world of dialysis care, a humble fish oil capsule has emerged as a potent, safe, and accessible tool to ward off the leading cause of death.

