By Nick Parker | Will Miller | Harvey Geh

March 6, 2026

KURDISH troops backed by US and Israeli forces were last night reported to have launched a ground offensive in a bid to topple Iran’s mullahs.

A US official last night confirmed that thousands of fighters were in action in a drive to finally end the Islamist regime’s 47-year grip on power.

Kurdish troops backed by US and Israeli forces have reportedly launched a ground offensive inside Iran in a bid to topple the regime’s mullahs. Getty

The missile barrage against Tehran has been sustained for another day as Israel and the U.S strike the regime’s missile launchers. AP

Dissident groups long opposed to the regime of slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were said to have launched a cross-border military operation in Iran.

Kurdish groups – with thousands of trained fighters – were preparing to take on Iran’s feared Revolutionary Guards in a ground war to oust the hated regime.

Khalil Nadiri, an official with the Kurdistan Freedom Party, or PAK, based in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, said fighters were massing on the border.

Their entry into the war could pose a significant challenge to authorities in Tehran already reeling from the loss of Khamenei and at least 49 leaders in the withering US blitz.

Fresh blasts rocked Iran’s capital Tehran on Thursday as the rapidly widening war threatened to engulf even more of the region.

Iranian officials said they had struck Kurdish groups based across the border in Iraq, accusing them of being “opposed to the revolution” as tensions soared.

Tehran also issued a blunt warning to Kurdish separatists not to take advantage of the turmoil gripping the country.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said: “Separatist groups should not think that a breeze has blown and try to take action. We will not tolerate them in any way.”

It comes after President Donald Trump indicated he would welcome their support as US and Israeli airstrikes continued to pummel military and government targets across the rogue state.

President Trump was earlier reported to be open to the idea of supporting militia groups in Iran willing to help take out the regime.

President Trump was reported to have spoken with two leaders of the main Kurdish factions in Iraq — Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani — a day after the Saturday bombing campaign began.

In the first White House press briefing since Operation Epic Fury began, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared “the rogue Iranian terrorist regime is being absolutely crushed”.

Images of smoldering missile launchers emerged online with Leavitt confirming that Tehran’s IRGC terror HQ had been completely wiped out.

A view of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Headquarters in Tehran on February 27 (top) and on March 3 (bottom).

The IRGC is an armed force tasked with defending the regime, so damaging it is key to toppling the government

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also declared Iran “toast” and stated the US is “winning decisively” in “Operation Epic Fury”.

READ MORE:

US Special Forces Boots on the Ground in Iran Training Freedom Fighters to Eliminate Khamenei Loyalists

President Trump Won’t Rule Out Sending US Troops into Iran & Says Blitz Could Last 5 Weeks or LONGER to Wipe Out ‘Colossal Threat’

GATES OF HELL - Terrifying simulation reveals how apocalyptic Iran vs Israel war would quickly go nuclear & spiral into WORLD WAR III

WASTELAND TEHRAN: Satellite Images Reveal Full Scale of Destruction in Israeli Attacks on Major Buildings, Including Ayatollah Khamenei’s Home and the Revolutionary Guard

BOTTOMLINE

Reports from multiple outlets indicate that Iraqi-based Kurdish forces, including groups like the Peshmerga and affiliates of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), have initiated a ground offensive into western Iran.

This move comes amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets, which began on February 28, 2026, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel.

The assault is reportedly aimed at weakening Iran’s security forces, particularly the Revolutionary Guards, to facilitate internal uprisings against the regime following the deaths of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials in the initial strikes.

The CIA is actively involved in arming these forces to spark unrest, with thousands of trained fighters crossing from Iraq’s Kurdistan region under U.S. and Israeli air support.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.