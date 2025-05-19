Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Loyd's avatar
Diane Loyd
May 21

FEMA is corrupt. This government agency must be abolished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mom2theCorps's avatar
Mom2theCorps
May 20

Wow… FEMA needs a sanitization program within!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture