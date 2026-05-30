By Baxter Dmitry

May 30, 2026

Justin Bieber just declared war on Hollywood. He says the entertainment industry is built on ritual abuse, corruption, and the sacrifice of children in exchange for fame and power. And this isn’t metaphor, performance art, or coded symbolism.

It’s real. As real as the devil who, as the saying goes, convinced the world he never existed.

Bieber says Jim Carrey was once his childhood hero — but the man descended into Hollywood’s occult underworld.

He took part in dark ceremonies, ritual after ritual, all to climb into the innermost circle of power. At first, it worked. But the price was monstrous. He lost control.

The rituals consumed him. The addictions took root. And his spiraling obsession with adrenochrome finally destroyed what was left of the man.

According to Bieber, the man people see today isn’t even the original Carrey anymore. And he says he’s got the receipts.

The panic in Hollywood is spreading. Because Bieber is stepping into the open. Naming names. Dragging Hollywood’s darkest secrets into the light.

And he’s coming for every last one of them.

Justin Bieber’s late-night Instagram sessions have become required viewing in 2026.

Every time he goes live, millions pay attention — not to watch a polished celebrity performance, but to hear someone who is completely done with Hollywood’s darkness.

Bieber is an insider finally turning against the machine… posting and removing shocking allegations… as his online behavior finally aligns with what’s really going on inside his head.

Those closest to him say he’s barely holding it together — a man trying to process the trauma of what was done to him as a child, and the horrifying realization that it wasn’t random. It was systematic.

A machine designed to break people young and keep them silent forever.

Fans first noticed the change in Bieber during the Diddy trial, when he began dropping strange coded messages about “pizza,” parties, and missing children.

At first, people dismissed it as a coincidence. But then the messages became impossible to ignore.

Now he’s saying everything openly.

Bieber has accused Mariah Carey’s family of the most depraved occult practices.

He’s branded Jay-Z and Usher “adrenochrome addicts” who “slurped” on his blood for years to maintain fame and power.

But his most disturbing revelation yet relates to his childhood hero: Jim Carrey.

According to Bieber, the real Jim Carrey is already dead. He died after years of taking part in depraved rituals and consuming forbidden substances tied to the elite’s most degenerate practices.

Bieber even claims Carrey once tried to initiate him into the inner circle — pressuring him to eat the brain tissue of a young child…. which Bieber says is a line no human being should ever cross.

So who exactly is the hollow-eyed lookalike still appearing on red carpets and collecting lifetime achievement awards in Jim Carrey’s name?

We’ll get to that later.

But first… Bieber wasn’t the first to call him out. In 2016, Isaac Kappy spoke to Jim Carrey on the phone for five hours and delivered a chilling warning.

He told him that his Luciferian lifestyle — the rituals, the pacts, the descent into darkness — would not only drag his soul into eternal damnation… but that it would violently cut his life short.

Kappy wasn’t delivering some vague spiritual caution. It was a direct prophecy from a man who knew the inner workings of the machine.

A man who understood the price of the Hollywood bargain.

Around that same time, Carrey’s mind began to fracture. He slipped into dissociation, speaking of himself only in the third person, as though the famous face on the screen belonged to a stranger.

He went further—publicly declaring that Jim Carrey didn’t even exist.

That wasn’t madness. It was method. A calculated psychological partition… a deliberate splitting of the self, designed to wall off the horrors he was committing behind closed doors.

Carrey was a man building compartments in his own mind, so one version could keep smiling for the cameras while the other carried out horrific crimes against children in silence.

Just listen to the difference in his voice. Compare the old Jim Carrey to the man appearing today. The energy is different. The cadence is different.

Even the laugh sounds off. The person on screen now isn’t the same man audiences grew up watching.

According to Justin Bieber, Jim Carrey has been under Monarch mind control his entire adult life… forced into a series of life altering decisions… forced to continue paying his dues… with prices that keep going higher and higher.

Because in this world, success always comes with a price. And the longer you stay at the top, the more the system demands from you.

Even someone like Jim Carrey — a man many believe was beginning to wake up, pulling away from the machine, questioning the entire illusion — discovered too late that nobody walks away clean.

According to members of his own family, Carrey didn’t escape the system. The system erased him.

AI analyses of Jim Carrey’s appearance at recent events have indicated there is a greater than 99% chance we are looking at a different person.

Now, Jim Carrey’s own cousin says he has known for months that the “new Jim” is not the same as the “old Jim.”

He says the “new Jim” didn’t recognize their aunt, and he gets the names of family members’ mixed up. His sense of humour is different, and his mannerisms and whole vibe are completely off.

So what happened to the “old Jim”?

According to his cousin, Justin Bieber is on the money about Carrey’s descent into cannibalism and occult barbarism.

He hints that Carrey became addicted to adrenochrome. He visited Epstein’s island multiple times, including one trip that coincided with the late Bill Gates.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

During this period, his taste for child flesh became all-consuming.

They killed him and replaced him with a hateful soulless double. The saddest part is that they pulled the legacy of Jim Carrey down with them.

As Justin Bieber’s father-in-law Stephen Baldwin warned us… it’s all of them.

Nobody comes through Hollywood or the entertainment industry as a young person, particularly as a child star, without paying the price. Just ask Hayden Panettiere.

Who was the celebrity and who was the woman who set her up? It’s time to follow Justin Bieber’s lead and start naming names.

READ MORE:

FBI Seize ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber

Mel Gibson: Hollywood Pedophiles Using Diddy to Cover-Up ‘Horrific’ Crimes of Satanic Cabal

King Charles ‘Dying of Kuru’ After Decades of Child Meat Banquets

ABC Leak ‘Cannibal Tape’ Showing Late-Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Eating Real ‘Child Meat’ With Epstein’s Chef

Epstein Files Expose the Late Ellen DeGeneres as Hollywood’s Most ‘Prolific Cannibal’

BOTTOMLINE

KURU is a real (but extremely rare, incurable, and fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by prions (misfolded infectious proteins) historically linked to cannibalism in specific cultural contexts in Papua New Guinea.

It is a type of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE), similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) in humans and “mad cow disease” (BSE) in cattle.

The disease was transmitted through ritualistic funerary cannibalism — specifically, eating the brains of deceased relatives as part of funeral rites.

Women and children were most affected because they typically consumed the brain tissue (where prions concentrate most).

Approximately 2,700 people died from KURU.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.