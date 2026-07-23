Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Margaret Wilson's avatar
Margaret Wilson
13h

What a load of cobblers. I think they’ve all been on the white powder or even stronger drugs for too long, even the crew.

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Qlqxxqq
14h

I don’t know doc, I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around a “traveling exorcist” sounds utterly ridiculous. I’m not doubting about the evil in Hollywood, not for a second.

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