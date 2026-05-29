Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Deborah “Fire” Callicott's avatar
Deborah “Fire” Callicott
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"Forced to give 8 gallons of blood a week"? ANYONE WITH A BASIC HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE or HUMAN ANATOMY CLASS would know that is a bald faced LIE!!!

This will be an unsubscribe moment for me.

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