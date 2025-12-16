By Jordan Conradson

December 17, 2025

United States Southern Command on Monday announced that Joint Task Force Southern Spear took out three narcotrafficking vessels in the Eastern Pacific.

A total of eight “narco-terrorists” were killed in the strikes. “Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking,” US SOUTHCOM said.

Video from the strikes shows massive explosions on each boat, turning them into burning piles of rubble.

President Trump signed an executive order earlier on Monday to designate fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD) and empower his administration to take on the “concentrated, large-scale terror attacks by organized adversaries.”

This will likely be used to justify the defense of America against drug cartels further, as the order directs the Secretary of War and Secretary of Homeland Security to “update all directives regarding the Armed Forces’ response to chemical incidents in the homeland to include the threat of illicit fentanyl.”

This comes as War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly plan to brief lawmakers this week on the strikes.

Per WENY News:

Hegseth, Rubio to Brief Senators on Caribbean Boat Strikes

This also comes after Democratic lawmakers demanded that US service members defy President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s orders, which they claim are illegal.

The behavior of Democratic lawmakers has sparked outrage from many on both sides of the political spectrum, as well as veterans and experts on the topic.

A November 29 report from the Washington Post attempted to corroborate claims that the strikes were illegal, citing anonymous sources who said that Hegseth ordered troops to “kill everybody” on board the boats and ordered a double strike to kill survivors clinging to the wreckage of a ship in the Caribbean Sea.

“We Have Only Just Begun to Kill Narco-Terrorists” – War Secretary Pete Hegseth Responds to Reports of “Illegal” Orders to “Kill Everybody” on Narcotrafficking Boats as Democrats Call for Prosecution of “a War Crime or Outright Murder”

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) described the operations as “blatantly illegal,” adding, “Mark my words: It may take some time, but Americans will be prosecuted for this, either as a war crime or outright murder.”

Hegseth responded to the firestorm of “fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting” on Friday, maintaining that the actions are lawful and align with the stated intention of the strikes to be “lethal, kinetic strikes.”

“Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command,” Hegseth said.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, despite these attacks, the US is continuing strikes on drug boats in the Caribbean, executing the 22nd strike on December 4, killing nearly 100 designated foreign terrorist narcotic traffickers as of early December.

US VAPORIZES 22nd Venezuelan Drug Boat Amid Democrat Claims of Unlawful Orders

READ MORE:

President Trump Signs Executive Order to Designate Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction as Offensive Against Venezuelan Narcotraffickers Escalates

Dramatic footage shows a US strike that obliterated a ‘drug-carrying boat’ off Venezuela, killing 11 Tren de Aragua ‘narcoterrorists’

President Trump declares WAR on cartels: US enters ‘non-international armed conflict’ in extraordinary escalation

President Trump Signs HALT Fentanyl Act into Law

How President Trump’s Border Crackdown Has Choked Cartels’ Fentanyl Flow Into the US

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. military conducted strikes on three vessels in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on December 15, 2025, resulting in the destruction of the boats and the deaths of eight individuals described by U.S. Southern Command as “narco-terrorists” affiliated with designated terrorist organizations.

These actions were part of an ongoing campaign initiated by the Trump administration in September 2025, which has involved over 25 similar strikes, killing at least 95 people in total, aimed at disrupting maritime drug trafficking routes.

This operation occurred shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on December 15, 2025, classifying illicit fentanyl and its precursor chemicals as a “weapon of mass destruction” (WMD).

President Trump emphasized during the signing that fentanyl’s lethality—where just 2 milligrams can be fatal—poses a “direct military threat” to the U.S., and he claimed the administration’s efforts have reduced sea-based drug inflows by 92-94%.

President Trump himself has defended the strikes, stating each destroyed boat saves approximately 25,000 American lives.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.