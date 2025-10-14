By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 14, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Guantanamo Bay on Tuesday executed Deep Stater and former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, the traitor who had conspired with Nancy Pelosi to prevent National Guardsmen from arresting ANTIFA provocateurs and Deep State feds at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

As reported previously, US Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) agents had arrested McCarthy in early September prior to his being flown to GITMO to stand trial, during which Lead Special Trial Counsel Rear Admiral Johnathon Stephens unprecedently dismissed the jurors—due to McCarthy’s nonstop outburst—and ruled from the bench, summarily finding him guilty and sentencing him to hang to death.

Admiral Stephens, who has been overseeing tribunals at GITMO and Camp Blaz, personally oversaw McCarthy’s termination.

He and an ensemble of military brass were gathered around the gallows when a Humvee carrying McCarthy and his armed escorts arrived at the clearing that overlooked the platform and the noose and the hangman who was checking the rope to ensure it had no frays or tears that might foil the event.

A handcuffed McCarthy emerged from the Hummer wearing an orange jumpsuit and prison shoes, black canvas slip-ons that seemed too large for his feet.

He was shouting invective at Admiral Stephens as guards pushed up the shallow flight of steps leading to the platform and commanded him to be still and silent until the admiral gave him permission to speak.

But McCarthy, boisterous and belligerent, kept shouting about his hatred of Donald Trump and President Trump’s “unlawful” political persecutions.

The Navy chaplain standing beside McCarthy tried to pacify him, offering platitudes punctuated by military directives, such as telling him that a man who had served in the Army should face his fate with dignity and poise.

“You’re not the one getting hanged,” McCarthy barked at the chaplain.

Below them, Admiral Stephens said, “In keeping with protocol, detainee McCarthy, you are entitled to a brief final statement, and I do mean brief.”

“I’ve only five words,” McCarthy said. “Fuck you and fuck Donald Trump.”

“That’s six, but I’m not grading,” Adm. Stephens retorted condescendingly.

“You lack originality; we’ve heard that from your ilk before.”

The hangman blindfolded McCarthy and nudged him so he was standing on the swinging door that would open under his feet. He then slipped the noose around McCarthy’s neck.

“By the authority of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Articles 81 and 94, the penalty of death has been imposed on detainee Ryan McCarthy, to be carried out by me, the senior officer in charge,” Admiral Stephens said, and palmed the handheld FOB remote that would open the door beneath McCarthy’s feet.

“As there’s been no stay of execution,” he continued, “it falls on me to affect this sentence immediately.”

As he pushed the button, the door opened, and McCarthy dropped suddenly, the noose tightening around his neck and strangling him as his torso and legs flailed wildly.

His body writhed and twisted, knees jerking and flexing as if trying to kick an invisible opponent. He stopped twitching when his body became a soulless husk for a Navy physician to pronounce dead.