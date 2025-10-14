Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
3h

What a Traitor. Couldn’t face his disgrace like a MAN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
4h

A TRAITORS DEATH!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture