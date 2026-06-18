By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 19, 2026

United States Navy JAG investigators on Monday arrested disgraced prior-service Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie on charges of treason related to, sources say, his vain effort to stage a “Pentagon coup” following the 2020 stolen presidential election.

McKenzie, 70, had a celebrated military career. He was commissioned in 1979 after attending the Citadel. He also holds a master’s degree in history from the National Defense University and has served as a Senior Military Fellow at the school’s Institute for National Strategic Studies.

He is an Honors Graduate of the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the School of Advanced Warfighting.

As an infantry officer, he commanded the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2009, he was handpicked by incoming President Barack “Hussein” Obama to oversee the military transition of power and later ascended to CENTCOM commander.

In 2019, under President Trump, he oversaw Special Forces raids on Islamic State leaders in Syria and the assassination of international terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

By all appearances, McKenzie was a patriotic officer who served his country with unparalleled pride and distinction.

But he snapped on January 6, 2021, as President Donald J. Trump addressed MAGA during a “Save America” rally on the Ellipse near the nation’s Capital.

McKenzie developed instant-onset Trump Derangement Syndrome and declared President Trump an insurrectionist trying to cling to power despite losing miserably to Pedophile Joe Biden.

“He fell from grace, short-circuited, total brain fry,” a JAG source said.

“This Marine knew Biden stole the election, but for whatever delusional reason, he supported the illegal electoral certification and got worse from there.”

On January 25, 2021, after President Trump left D.C. for his Mar-a-Lago Command Center, a maniacal and possibly drunk McKenzie marched into the Pentagon War Room and told now-deceased ex-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley, another TDS victim, to fire every armed forces general President Trump had appointed to positions of power between 2017 and 2020.

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“Milley already started doing just that,” our source said.

“By April, as you know, White Hats took provisional control of the Pentagon, and Biden couldn’t even get inside, and started purging sleeper Deep Staters like Milley—so many of them. McKenzie’s indictment was under seal for years—with a million sealed indictments, it takes a while.”

After retiring, McKenzie moved to mountainous Montana, where he enjoyed hunting mule deer and flyfishing for trout.

He was shopping for a new rod and reel at Sportsman’s Warehouse on Monday morning, unaware he was under surveillance.

When he left the store and walked toward his car in the parking lot, he found himself surrounded, encircled by six JAG agents. They ordered him to drop to his knees and place his hands atop his head.

“I’m armed, don’t suicide me,” McKenzie shouted as the agents converged on him and removed a 9mm pistol from a waist holster.

He was taken into custody without complications and brought to a military processing center, our source said, though it’s unclear whether he’ll be recalled to active duty to face a court-martial or be tried as an enemy combatant.

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