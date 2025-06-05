By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 4, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps and Office of Military Commissions on Friday convicted former Federal Election Commission chairwoman Ellen Weintraub of treason and sentenced her to death by hanging.

As reported in February, US Marines arrested the Deep Stater after she refused to vacate her position when President Trump fired her.

She had barricaded the door to her office, claiming POTUS didn’t have the authority to end her job without congressional approval. The Marines had to smash down the door and tug Weintraub from the building.

JAG alleged Weintraub perpetrated election fraud, that she had violated campaign finance laws, lobbied for Democrats, and encouraged poll workers in swing states to shred ballots cast for Republican candidates in the 2020 midterms and 2024 presidential election.

At her arraignment in Pensacola in February, she pleaded not guilty and invoked her 5th Amendment right to remain silent and also refused to accept a JAG-appointed counsel because “innocent people don’t need lawyers.”

A military magistrate decreed JAG’s evidence—incriminating emails Weintraub had written and sent to supposedly apolitical election workers—and ordered she be flown to Camp Blaz, Guam, to stand trial.

There, she had been held in pretrial confinement until her extremely brief tribunal began and ended on May 30.

Rear Admiral David G. Wilson, Navy Legal Service Command, having empaneled three Marine Corps officers to judge the merits of JAG’s case, presided over the tribunal and asked Weintraub if she wished to change her plea to avoid a possible death sentence.

“I have nothing to say to this fake court,” Weintraub said.

The Admiral stood before the panelists and said JAG had substantive proof that Weintraub was guilty of crimes she was supposed to guard against as chairperson of the Federal Election Commission.

He showed the panel a letter Weintraub had emailed to an election worker, Josephine Watson, on October 17, 2024, a few weeks preceding the last election.

At the time, Watson oversaw ensuring election integrity at a voting location in Lansing, Michigan.

“Josephine, I’m sending people your way on November 4 [Election Day]. They’ll be discreetly standing near all voting stations so they can see who’s voting for Trump. If we get rid of 2 in 5 votes for him, Kamala wins,” the email said.

The Admiral told the panel JAG had authenticated the email as Weintraub’s and that he had a dozen more similar messages she had disseminated to a dozen polling stations in all battleground states, including letters promising election officials cash payouts in return for shredding votes for President Trump.

The panel, however, said it had already reached a verdict: guilty.

Admiral Wilson asked Weintraub if she had any evidence or witnesses to refute JAG’s facts.

“As I said, I have nothing to say,” Weintraub told the panel, which unanimously agreed she had committed treason and, therefore, would receive the most severe punishment—death.

Admiral Wilson said Weintraub would hang to death on June 12.