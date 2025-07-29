By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 29, 2025

GITMO, June 23, 2025.

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Guantanamo Bay ended the life of traitor and former US Army general H.R. McMaster, hanging him by the neck until dead, an execution following a military tribunal that took place on June 13.

As reported then, a military panel found McMaster guilty of treason, and Rear Adm. Lia Reynolds imposed maximum punishment.

Following the tribunal, McMaster was returned to his Camp Delta cell and demanded counsel with an appellate magistrate able to overturn his conviction because he hadn’t received a fair trial.

JAG summarily denied the request. Confined to his cell, McMaster’s addled brain forayed into conspiracy theories about a vindictive Trump out to get him, and he shouted lengthy diatribes about Pete Hegseth corrupting the Armed Forces.

On June 23, MPs arrived at Camp Delta to extract McMaster from his cell and escort him to the gallows, but the traitor had no incentive to go peacefully and told guards he wouldn’t vacate the cell unless either President Trump or Hegseth showed up at GITMO so he could confront them personally.

The MPs responded with measured force: They zapped the adrenaline-fueled former national security advisor with tasers until he hit the floor, his teeth still chattering and his lips uttering invectives.

Once subdued, the MPs drove McMaster to the gallows, where Admiral Reynolds, a physician, and a chaplain had already gathered. Also present was a Marine Corps colonel, as well as the hangman standing beside the noose.

Still dazed from multiple taser hits, a bellicose McMaster stumbled up the steps to the platform, mumbling inarticulately.

Admiral Reynolds asked him if he needed a few minutes to regain his composure before speaking with the chaplain or delivering his final words.

“If you have any courage, get these handcuffs off me and come up here so I can wring your neck with my bare hands,” McMaster said. “I’ll choke the life out of you.”

His taunts didn’t faze the admiral. “You seem coherent enough to understand where you are and why you’re here,” she said.

“You have the right to speak to the chaplain before sentence is enforced.”

“I’ll strangle him too,” McMaster said, chewing on his lower lip.

“Then there’s no point delaying the inevitable,” the admiral said.

“See you in the afterlife, bitch,” McMaster said.

The hangman gagged McMaster’s mouth and placed an opaque sack over his head. Then he slipped the noose around his neck and gave the rope a sharp tug. The admiral told him to proceed.

The dishonorable former Army general had a quick death; his neck snapped almost immediately.

“I pray a day comes when we don’t have to do this anymore,” the chaplain said to Admiral Reynolds.

“Me too, me too,” she replied.