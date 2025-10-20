By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 20, 2025

In the shadow of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, known infamously as GITMO, a chapter of American history closed Friday with the execution of Eric Ciaramella, the former CIA analyst convicted of high treason.

Overseeing the hanging was Admiral Lia Reynolds, the stoic deputy judge advocate general whose patriotism is above reproach.

As reported previously, JAG agents arrested the 38-year-old spook on September 23; charged with treason, Ciaramella reportedly faced a military tribunal on Oct. 6, though we’ve yet to see a record of the proceedings.

Empaneled officers ruled him guilty following a presentation of evidence and eyewitnesses who had heard him discuss betraying President Trump and sentenced him to hang. RRN will post a belated account of the tribunal if/when we receive an official transcript.

The hanging, though, took place at 1300 hours on Friday after GITMO guards extracted Ciaramella from his Camp Delta cell and drove him to the gallows.

There, Admiral Reynolds, dressed in crisp whites, her medals glistening under the Caribbean sun, surveyed the scaffold with the precision of a battlefield strategist.

A shackled Ciaramella showed no emotion as he mounted the platform. A chaplain offered last rights, but Ciaramella refused them, muttering, “History will vindicate me.”

A group of military brass saw the scene from a cordoned area.

Admiral Reynolds read the charges aloud:

“Eric Ciaramella, you stand convicted of treason, espionage, and endangering national security. The sentence is death. Have you any last words?”

For Ciaramella, it was a tough pill to swallow, but he accepted his fate with dignity. He shook his head and said, “I have nothing to say.”

The admiral instructed the hangman to blindfold Ciaramella and put a black sack over his head, after which she palmed the FOB that activated the trap door beneath Ciamarella’s feet.

It swung open, and he dropped, his neck snapping in an instant. Medical personnel confirmed death at 1317 hours.

Admiral Reynolds, in a brief post-execution statement, said, “In an era of shadows and leaks, we must shine light on betrayal. Today, we did.”