By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 5, 2025

The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Camp Blaz on Monday executed former Coast Guard admiral and transexual Linda Fagan per the terms and conditions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), under which 15 offenses are punishable by death.

Among those are Conspiracy (Sec. 81), Mutiny or Sedition (Sec. 94), and Aiding the Enemy (Sec. 103b).

A panel of officers unanimously found Fagan guilty of those crimes, as well as rape, at his military tribunal last week and recommended he face the gallows.

Following the verdict, Fagan was stripped of rank and recognition and demoted to the rank of E-1, seaman recruit.

Immediately after the tribunal, Fagan swore he’d protest the verdict and punishment through “the proper channels,” though, according to a Camp Blaz source, Fagan had no phone privileges and spent his last living days in solitary confinement bewailing President Trump’s “inhumane treatment” of non-binary people.

Standing atop the gallows Monday morning and delivering his final words, Fagan touted his perceived achievements and insisted his diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives had strengthened the Coast Guard and created “safe spaces” for females routinely harassed by male Guardsmen.

He rambled about gender inequality but made no mention of the crimes for which he had been found guilty.

“I should’ve been born female, but if I’m to die, I’ll die a woman,” Fagan said as Rear Admiral Johnathon Stephens, military brass, and a Congressional visitor listened to Fagan’s panegyric from a clearing beneath the gallows.

“Whether I live or die, the days of military misogyny are at an end,” Fagan said.

The admiral was shaking his head from side to side in what had to be hopeless bewilderment. “This isn’t about your gender; even you have to realize that,” he said.

He instructed the hangman standing beside Fagan to place a gag over his mouth and a cloth sack over his head. Fagan, gnashing his teeth, tried snapping at the hangman’s fingers but missed, and the hangman placed the noose snugly around Fagan’s neck.

“Carry out your orders,” the admiral told him.

A few minutes later the ordeal was over; a physician recorded the time of death, and Fagan’s corpse was sealed inside a polyurethane bag and carted off.